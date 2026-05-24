'Bite the bullet...': Blame game erupts in LSG camp after loss vs PBKS, Rishabh Pant apologises to fans, says this...

A season to forget came to a fitting conclusion for Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday night as they fell to a seven-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings in their final group-stage encounter, bringing down the curtain on what their own captain described as a genuinely difficult campaign. Rishabh Pant, who led the side throughout the tournament, did not shy away from acknowledging the scale of the struggle. Speaking after the match, he called on his teammates to hold their heads high and extract whatever lessons the season had to offer rather than letting the disappointment linger.

"It's a tough one, we have to bite the bullet, keep our head high, it's been a lot of learning, a tough season for us for sure," the LSG skipper remarked.

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When asked about the team's batting effort, Pant stood by the total his side had posted but pointed to the natural advantage that comes with bowling first on a surface that tends to ease as the innings progresses. "I think we scored enough. It's harder in the second innings because the batting gets easier; that's why everyone wants to field first," he explained.

Refusing to let the evening end entirely on a sombre note, Pant chose to spotlight the individuals who had given the franchise genuine reasons for optimism across the tournament. "As a team, we want to look at the positives. Josh Inglis, Mitch Marsh, and Prince had a terrific season. Mohsin is coming back from injury... Shami bhai. Definitely a lot of positives," he noted.

Concluding his remarks with a message directed squarely at the supporters who had backed the team through a challenging year, Pant left little doubt about the mindset with which LSG intend to return. "It's been a long season; we promise to come back stronger next year," he said.

PBKS finally back where they were

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, were utterly ruthless in their pursuit of 197. Shreyas Iyer stood tallest with a breathtaking unbeaten 101 off 51 balls, becoming a maiden IPL centurion in the process, while Prabhsimran Singh gave the chase an explosive foundation with 69 off 39 deliveries. Together they put the game beyond any doubt and carried PBKS to fourth place on the table with 15 points. Lucknow had built their total on the back of a 72 off 44 balls from Josh Inglis and a lively 37 from Abdul Samad. Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen chipped in with wickets for Punjab but could not prevent LSG from posting a competitive score. Ultimately it mattered little, as PBKS cantered home with an over to spare, leaving Lucknow rooted to the bottom of the 10-team standings with just 8 points from 14 matches.