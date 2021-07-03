Bizarre! MS Dhoni, son of Sachin Tendulkar, applies for post of teacher in Chhattisgarh

In a bizarre incident, an applicant named Mahendra Singh Dhoni has applied for the post of teacher in the capital Raipur and to add to that, the applicant has given his father’s name Sachin Tendulkar. What's even more surprising is that despite this weird cricketing name scenario, the person's profile was shortlisted for the post and he was called up for the interview in the selection process for contractual teachers in the district of Raigarh.

Moreover, based on his 98 percent marks achieved in graduation, the applicant’s name figured on the top of the list of candidates. But, when Mahendra Singh Dhoni did not reach for the interview on June 2, the officials got suspicious and dialed the number given in his application. However, the contact number turned out to unreachable and this is when the officials realized their mistake and the application was deemed to be fake, but it is yet to be figured out how the applicant made it to the interview round.

“Based on the cut-off marks, his name was on the top of the list of applicants. He didn’t come to face the interview. We had a feeling the concern person may not be genuine. So we informed the school education department and lodged a police complaint for investigation”, R P Aditya, who is the district education officer in Raigarh, told the New Indian Express.

As per the application of the so-called 'MS Dhoni', he held a degree in engineering from CSVTU University in Durg district. The application soon went viral and many other candidates started to share it on social media. While some bizarre cases like these are generally ignored, the authorities have decided to lodge an FIR against the person who filed the fake application.