Blair Tickner’s Emotional Comeback: Kiwi Pacer Returns to New Zealand Squad After Wife’s Leukaemia Battle and Father’s Home Lost to Cyclone

For Blair Tickner, the latest call-up to New Zealand’s ODI squad isn’t just another selection — it’s a symbol of resilience, healing, and redemption. More than two years since his last appearance for the Black Caps, Tickner’s return carries a deeper emotional weight. From witnessing his father’s home destroyed by Cyclone Gabrielle to standing beside his wife through her battle with leukaemia, the 32-year-old fast bowler has endured life’s fiercest tests — and emerged stronger.

“I might get picked for this series and never again,” Tickner said. “So there’ll always be a smile on my face.” That line alone sums up the spirit of a man who’s learned to value the game he loves — not for the fame or numbers, but for the joy of simply being part of it again.

From Crisis to Comeback: The Journey That Redefined Him

Tickner’s life turned upside down in February 2023, just days after his Test debut. A tearful press conference followed the heartbreaking news that his father’s Hawke’s Bay home had been destroyed by a cyclone. Yet, fate had another test in store.

In May 2024, while playing county cricket for Derbyshire, he received a call from his wife, Sarah — she had been diagnosed with leukaemia. What followed was a surreal day: the ECB refused to allow a player substitution even after the toss, forcing Tickner to take the field with his mind miles away. Incredibly, he went on to score 47 — his highest career score — despite the emotional storm raging within.

“I had to play that game knowing my wife had leukaemia,” he recalled. “I was going back and forth from the hospital.”

Months of hospital visits, sleepless nights, and uncertainty followed. But today, there’s light. Sarah is now in remission, undergoing monthly chemotherapy as part of her recovery. “She’s a strong woman,” Tickner said with pride. “We’re in the good stage now.”

Reclaiming His Rhythm: Central Stags to the Black Caps

After stepping back to prioritize family, Tickner quietly rebuilt his career in domestic cricket. His 2024-25 season with Central Stags was nothing short of remarkable — he topped the Super Smash wicket charts and was named the team’s Player of the Season.

His performances made it impossible for selectors to ignore him. When Kyle Jamieson was ruled out of the ongoing England series, Tickner got the surprise call. “I didn’t say anything for ten minutes,” he admitted. “It was for my wife’s family, really — they’d gone through everything with us.”

Now, back in the national setup, Tickner carries not only renewed form but also a priceless sense of gratitude. His daughter Florence, born in 2023, will finally get to watch her father don the silver fern — a moment the entire Tickner family will cherish.

‘Things Are Bigger Than Cricket’: A Changed Perspective

Time away from the spotlight has reshaped Tickner’s outlook on life and sport. “I think cricketers don’t understand how lucky they are,” he said. “Last time I was here, I played under pressure for my place. Now, I just want to enjoy it.”

His story has already inspired teammates. Daryl Mitchell, who starred in the series opener, praised Tickner’s inclusion: “He gives everything for the team — high energy, high pace, and a big heart. It’s great to have him back.”

For Tickner, the comeback isn’t just professional. It’s personal. Running a café called 13th Stag in Hawke’s Bay, helping with coaching through Coach Squad NZ, and spending time with family have grounded him like never before.