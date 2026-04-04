Blame game erupts in CSK camp after second consecutive loss following defeat vs PBKS; Ruturaj Gaikwad says, 'That is what cost us...'

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad cut a composed but disappointed figure following his side's five-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings at Chepauk. Despite posting a formidable 209 on the board, the defending champions could not contain a relentless Punjab chase, led by Shreyas Iyer. For Gaikwad, the loss was a case of "what ifs," specifically regarding the team's inability to maintain pressure during the middle overs of the second innings.

Speaking after the match, Gaikwad defended the total set by his batters, suggesting that 209 was more than competitive on a surface that offered some assistance to the bowlers. However, he admitted that the execution from the bowling unit lacked the clinical edge required to defend such a target against an in-form Punjab side. The CSK skipper pointed toward the "momentum shifts," noting that every time the required run rate climbed, a boundary or a six would release the pressure, allowing PBKS to stay ahead of the curve.

While the result was a setback, Gaikwad found a massive silver lining in the performance of young Ayush Mhatre. The youngster’s aggressive 73 was the cornerstone of the CSK innings, and Gaikwad hailed the maturity shown by the debutant. Despite the captain's own steady contribution and late-inning cameos from Shivam Dube and Sarfaraz Khan, the lack of "tandem" bowling from the spinners and seamers alike proved to be the Achilles' heel for Chennai on the night.

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In the Words of the Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

"I felt it was a really good score, to be honest. The wicket was better for fast bowlers, but I felt it was slightly gripping for spinners, not coming onto the bat nicely. With the big boundaries here, I felt 209 was a really good total."

"We felt having three seamers and two good wrist-spinners bowling in tandem after the powerplay would help. But it was a slight off-day for both of them, and I think that is what cost us. Sometimes we executed really well, and sometimes we just didn't execute at the right time."

"There was a point where the rate went to 11 an over; if we had a couple of good overs there, it would have climbed to 12 or 13. That’s how you gain momentum. We just didn't get that momentum in the middle. It’s a tough one, but there are a lot of positives Ayush batted brilliantly and Shivam batted really well."

Match Report: PBKS Claim the Throne at Chepauk

The clash at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium was a classic IPL shootout. Batting first, CSK rode on a spectacular wave of youth. Ayush Mhatre announced himself on the big stage with a blistering 73 off 43 balls, dismantling the PBKS pace attack. He found an able ally in Gaikwad (28), and the duo put on 96 for the second wicket. A late blitz from Shivam Dube (45) and a cameo from Sarfaraz Khan (32 off 12) propelled CSK to 209/5.

However, Punjab Kings, coming off a runners-up finish last season, showed why they are the team to beat in 2026. Shreyas Iyer led the charge with a captain’s knock of 50, providing the stability needed in a massive chase. While Yuzvendra Chahal had earlier restricted CSK with crucial wickets, the Punjab batters ensured his efforts weren't wasted.

The finishing touches were applied by Marcus Stoinis and Shashank Singh, who navigated the death overs with ice-cold composure. The five-wicket victory marks Punjab's second win in a row, catapulting them to the top of the IPL 2026 points table, while Chennai heads back to the drawing board to address their bowling execution.