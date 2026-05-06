Blame game erupts in DC camp after crushing 8 wickets loss vs CSK; Axar Patel namedrops Kuldeep Yadav

The captain of the Delhi Capitals has shared his reflections on a vital component missing from his team's bowling strategy following a heavy loss to Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026. Axar Patel confessed that a lack of synchronization within his spin partnership was a significant factor in the defeat. During the match, Delhi Capitals fell to an eight wicket loss against the Chennai franchise.

Match Analysis: DC vs CSK, Match 48, May 5, 2026

The encounter at the Event Centre concluded with Chennai Super Kings defeating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets. Delhi Capitals posted a total of 155/7, which was surpassed by Chennai Super Kings reaching 159/2.

Key Insights from the Captain

Axar Patel highlighted the importance of his collaboration with Kuldeep Yadav while discussing the team's struggles. Despite usually being a central figure in the DC bowling attack, Kuldeep Yadav bowled only three overs, giving up 34 runs without claiming a wicket. This left the captain without his usual support during the critical middle overs.

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“I thought 155 was a good score but we felt at the end that we were 10-15 short. Once the set batters were playing it was fine, but it was not easy for the new batter. The length ball was holding and also keeping low. The way we batted after losing 5 wickets is a positive. But in bowling I missed my partner in Kuldeep. Now there's no room for error and we have to win all our 5 remaining matches.”

Game Breakdown: CSK Overwhelms DC's Modest Total

The Delhi Capitals found difficulty with the bat once more, concluding their 20 overs with a score of 155. A few notable performances helped stabilize the innings after a poor start:

Tristan Stubbs: 38 runs from 31 balls

Sameer Rizvi: 40 runs from 24 balls

Ashutosh Sharma: 14 runs from 5 balls

The Chennai Super Kings bowling unit was spearheaded by Noor Ahmad, who took two wickets. Additional wickets were secured by Akeal Hosein, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, and Jamie Overton.

During the second innings, Chennai Super Kings controlled the pursuit of the target. Sanju Samson led the way with an unbeaten 87, supported by Kartik Sharma who finished 41 not out. For the Delhi Capitals, the only bowlers to find success were Axar Patel (1/25) and Lungi Ngidi (1/30).

Current Standings

Following this result, Delhi Capitals occupy seventh place with four victories and six losses. Chennai Super Kings hold the sixth position, having secured five wins and five losses across ten matches.

Full qoute

“Obviously, the way the wicket was playing in the first innings, I felt that yes, 155 was a good score. But since we were playing with eight batters, I felt we were about 10-15 runs short. I feel it got a little better, but I think the difference was made by the set batter. When a batter is well set, it feels like there is nothing in the pitch, but I still feel there was something in it. For a new batter coming in, it was not easy. Yes, it wasn’t easy for new players because, you know, the length balls were holding up, sometimes staying low, and occasionally even bouncing after holding. So I feel it was very difficult for new batters. But when set batters were playing, it looked easier. You could see the way Sanju took the game forward. Yes, obviously, considering our batting, I think that’s a positive. Even after losing five wickets, the way we finished at the end was good. So yes, that is a positive. But I feel in bowling, I missed my partner Kuldeep. Yes, obviously, we cannot afford any mistakes now. So we have to go in with a clear mindset that whatever time or chances we get, we must win.”