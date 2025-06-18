Blame game erupts in GT camp after daunting IPL 2026 final loss vs RCB, Shubman Gill says this...

Following a tough five-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the grand finale of the 2026 Indian Premier League, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill pointed to a costly Powerplay performance with both bat and ball as the decisive factor that halted his team's championship aspirations at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Reflecting on the match during the post-game presentation, the elegant opening batsman admitted that his side failed to post a competitive total after losing critical wickets during the opening overs of the match. The early departures of Gill himself and the in-form Sai Sudharsan left the Titans playing catch-up, ultimately restricting them to a modest 155/8 on a pitch that required a much heavier total to challenge Bengaluru's explosive batting lineup.

Missing the Competitive Target

Gill noted that while the surface offered some assistance to the fast bowlers early on, it was far from unplayable. He believed a score closer to the 190-run mark would have completely transformed the dynamic of the final.

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"If we'd have gotten 180-190, it'd have been a good match," Gill analyzed. "Maybe a little two-paced but not too much. There's some early movement for pacers. We lost early wickets and never got momentum."

Despite the low total, the Titans harbored hopes of a dramatic defensive effort, relying heavily on a bowling unit that had been their primary strength throughout the 2026 season. However, any hopes of a chokehold evaporated quickly as Virat Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer launched an immediate counter-attack, dismantling Gujarat's bowling plans within the first six overs.

"We felt we'll be in the game if we took one or two wickets in the powerplay," Gill explained. "We gave 15 to 20 runs too many; they got away in the powerplay."

Pride in a Resilient Campaign

While the ultimate prize eluded them on their home turf, the Titans' skipper expressed immense pride in the character his team displayed across the tournament. Gujarat's journey to the final was defined by resilience, especially after a rocky start to the competition that threatened to derail their season early on.

"We were one of the best bowling sides," Gill stated defensively. "We came back strong after losing the first two games. Kept challenging and improving ourselves. Very happy overall."

A Culture of Continuous Improvement

For the young captain, the conclusion of the 2026 season serves as a stepping stone rather than a disappointment. Adopting a mature and analytical outlook, Gill emphasized that the franchise remains committed to evolving, noting that a victory in the final would not have meant their game was flawless.

"Couldn't get over the line," Gill concluded. "But we still would've had things to improve on even if we'd won the trophy."