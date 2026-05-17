Blame game erupts in GT camp after daunting loss vs KKR, Shubman Gill says, 'Don't think we deserved to win...'

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill pulled no punches while addressing his team's costly defensive lapses following their high-scoring defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026. Playing at Eden Gardens, KKR capitalised on GT's errors to secure a 29-run victory, prompting Gill to openly confess that his side did not earn a win.

KKR Power to Massive Total Amid Dropped Catches

After being put in to bat first, Kolkata Knight Riders launched a fierce batting assault to post a daunting total of 247/2. Finn Allen spearheaded the innings with a blistering 93 off only 35 balls, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi anchoring effectively with 82 off 44 deliveries. Cameron Green provided the finishing touch, smashing a rapid 52 from 28 balls.

The task for Gujarat's bowling unit became significantly harder due to defensive lapses and missed opportunities in the field. Gill did not hide his disappointment regarding the dropped chances on a track that heavily favoured the batters.

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"Looking at the wicket, I thought 200-210 was par score. We dropped too many catches, and it wasn't easy for the bowlers. The pitch was good. The ones were stopping and sticking. I feel we did well to get where we did," Gill stated during the post-match presentation.

The skipper emphasized that a disciplined fielding display is non-negotiable if the team expects to win crucial fixtures.

"No concerns, but our fielding could have been much better. Dropping three sitters, I don't think we deserved to win this one. Best to have a game like this now rather than in the qualifiers. Rest and recover for a couple of days. Travel back to Ahmedabad, and see how the wicket behaves," he added.

Gill and Buttler Lead Valiant Chase but GT Fall Short

Faced with a massive 248-run target, Gujarat Titans mounted a spirited reply. Sai Sudharsan initiated the chase aggressively, scoring 53 off 28 balls before an unfortunate injury forced him to walk off the field in pain.

GT encountered another bump in the road when Nishant Sindhu was dismissed for just a single run. Nonetheless, Shubman Gill led from the front with a spectacular 85 off 49 balls, finding an able partner in Jos Buttler, who hit a solid 57 off 35 deliveries. Despite their determined partnership, the asking rate proved too high, and Gujarat Titans were restricted to 218/4 when the overs ran out.

Standings and Upcoming Fixtures

Despite suffering this 29-run loss and taking a minor hit to their Net Run Rate, Gujarat Titans maintain their second position on the IPL points table. Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, have moved up to the seventh spot with a total of 11 points.

Looking forward, KKR will square off against Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens on May 20. Gujarat Titans will look to regroup during their travel back home to the Narendra Modi Stadium, where they are scheduled to host Chennai Super Kings on Thursday, May 21.