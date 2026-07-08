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Blame game erupts in Indian camp after shambolic 125 run loss vs England, Shreyas Iyer says, 'Atrocious, Isn't acceptable'

Following a crushing 125 run defeat to England in the third match of the series, the Indian cricket team hit a historic low, marking their heaviest loss ever in T20 international history.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 07:27 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 07:27 AM IST
Blame game erupts in Indian camp after shambolic 125 run loss vs England, Shreyas Iyer says, 'Atrocious, Isn't acceptable'
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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