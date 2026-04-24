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NewsCricketBlame game erupts in MI camp after crushing 103 runs loss vs CSK; Hardik Pandya says, 'I'm not someone who...'
MUMBAI INDIANS LOSS VS CSK

Blame game erupts in MI camp after crushing 103 runs loss vs CSK; Hardik Pandya says, 'I'm not someone who...'

When analyzing the game and the team's performance, MI captain Hardik Pandya provided a detailed breakdown of where things went wrong.

 

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2026, 08:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Following their fifth loss, Mumbai Indians face a steep climb to reach the IPL 2026 playoffs.
  • The team found themselves struggling at 11 for 3 within the first 2.3 overs.
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Blame game erupts in MI camp after crushing 103 runs loss vs CSK; Hardik Pandya says, 'I'm not someone who...'Credits - Twitter

During their IPL 2026 encounter at Wankhede Stadium this Thursday, the Chennai Super Kings delivered a dominant performance to defeat the Mumbai Indians by 103 runs. This result represents the most significant margin of defeat for MI in the history of the IPL. After being asked to bat first, CSK reached a formidable total of 207 for 6, largely thanks to an unbeaten century from Sanju Samson, who scored 101 off 54 balls*. While the team lost wickets frequently, Samson’s stability ensured a high score. In response, Mumbai Indians were dismissed for a mere 104 runs in 19 overs.

The Powerplay Struggle
The captain of the Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya, attributed the loss to a disastrous start during the Powerplay. The team found themselves struggling at 11 for 3 within the first 2.3 overs. Key dismissals included:

Danish Malewar: 0 (1 ball)

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Naman Dhir: 0 (3 balls)

Quinton de Kock: 7

Although Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma managed a 73-run partnership, the momentum shifted entirely back to CSK once that stand was broken.

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Hardik Pandya's Full Reflection
When analyzing the game and the team's performance, MI captain Hardik Pandya provided a detailed breakdown of where things went wrong:

"I think that in the powerplay, losing that early wicket is always going to be tricky. You are always chasing the game and we could not cope up after that. (Did the pitch change in any way?) I would not say that. I’m not someone who would like to say that. They batted well, they scored 207. It was the same track, it is the same soil. We should have just batted well. (The spinners got the ball to grip, didn’t they?) Yes, I think even our spinners bowled pretty well. It’s just that Sanju played an outstanding knock. At the same point of time, their batters kept coming and kind of chipping in and got them to a decent total. I think more than a decent total on that track. For us to chase this down, we needed to have a good powerplay and the momentum had to be with us, but that could not happen. (Will there be more personnel change in the upcoming games?) I think that will be the chat where we will go back to again, go forward and figure out what we need to do. We have a couple of days. We just need to see what we can do best."

Performance Notes
Sanju Samson: His second century of the season featured 10 boundaries and 6 sixes.

Bowling Highlights: For MI, Allah Ghazanfar was the most effective bowler, finishing with 2 for 25. However, they were stifled in the second innings by CSK's Akeal Hosein, who claimed 4 for 17.

Looking Ahead
Following their fifth loss, Mumbai Indians face a steep climb to reach the IPL 2026 playoffs, needing to secure victories in six of their final seven matches. Their next challenge is against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 29.

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About the Author
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Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

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