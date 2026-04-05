Blame game erupts in MI camp after embarrassing 6 wicket loss vs DC; Suryakumar Yadav says, 'There'll be days like this when...'

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are facing internal scrutiny and a search for answers following a disappointing six-wicket defeat at the hands of the Delhi Capitals (DC). In their second encounter of the IPL 2026 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, a masterclass from young sensation Sameer Rizvi overshadowed the efforts of the Mumbai contingent, leading to a period of reflection for the MI leadership.

Sameer Rizvi’s Dominance Trumps Mumbai’s Total

The narrative of the match was dictated by Sameer Rizvi, who played a sensational innings of 90 runs from just 51 deliveries. Despite missing out on a maiden IPL century, his performance was the cornerstone of Delhi's successful pursuit of a 163-run target. Delhi’s chase began precariously when Deepak Chahar removed veteran opener KL Rahul for only 2 runs in the opening over. Pressure mounted further in the second over when Jasprit Bumrah ran out Nitish Rana.

However, Rizvi transformed the game. He first established a 66-run partnership with Pathum Nissanka to stabilize the innings. Following Nissanka’s dismissal by Mitchell Santner, Rizvi found another reliable partner in David Miller. Together, they added 78 runs. Although Corbin Bosch eventually dismissed Rizvi with DC still needing 12 runs from 22 balls, Tristan Stubbs joined Miller to clinicaly finish the game with a boundary.

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Batting Struggles and Miscalculations

For the Mumbai Indians, the innings was a story of missed opportunities and a lack of late-over acceleration. Stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav attempted to anchor the side with a patient 51 off 36 balls, featuring three boundaries and two sixes. Rohit Sharma contributed 35 runs, while Naman Dhir added 28. Despite a productive 15th over against Kuldeep Yadav where Suryakumar and Dhir collected 15 runs, the momentum stalled. Suryakumar was trapped leg-before by Lungi Ngidi shortly after his half-century, and T Natarajan dismissed Dhir during the death overs.

Reflecting on the performance, Suryakumar Yadav noted the scoring deficit, stating:

"I think it was a decent wicket. We expected it to be a little on the slower side, but still from batting point of view we were a little short, 15-20 runs, but I don't want to take any credit away from their bowlers and also they batted really well in the second innings."

Defensive Shortcomings

Delhi’s bowling attack remained disciplined throughout the match. Axar Patel was particularly effective, conceding only 22 runs in his four overs and claiming the wicket of Rohit Sharma. The pace battery also struck early, with Mukesh Kumar removing Ryan Rickelton and Tilak Varma within the first two overs.

Suryakumar admitted that the team failed to capitalize on the crucial final overs, explaining:

"I mean when you're batting first, there's nothing like thinking about the score. You just keep batting, understand the stats, what's good, what has been good here, but we felt 180-185 was a good score. We fell short by 15-20 runs. I think me and Naman, we both got out at the wrong time during the 16th and 18th over, otherwise we would have at least got above par."

Looking Forward

Despite the sting of the loss and the individual brilliance of Rizvi, which Suryakumar described by saying, "Absolutely, I mean at 7 for 2 someone coming in like that and batting like the way he batted, I think a lot of credit goes to him. He never let us come into the game," the MI skipper remains focused on a turnaround.

Closing his post-match analysis with a resilient outlook, Yadav concluded:

"I mean absolutely, see, there'll be days like this when you try and it won't work, but we will go back to drawing board, work hard and come back in the next game."