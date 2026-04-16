Blame game erupts in MI camp after embarrassing loss vs PBKS, Hardik Pandya says, 'We need to make some difficult calls...'

The glitz of the Wankhede Stadium couldn’t mask the growing fractures within the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp on Thursday night. Despite a sensational century from opener Quinton de Kock, MI suffered a crushing 7-wicket defeat at the hands of the Punjab Kings (PBKS), sparking an immediate and intense period of introspection. As the dust settled on a chase that PBKS finished with nearly four overs to spare, a palpable sense of frustration boiled over, leading to a blunt assessment from the MI leadership.

De Kock’s Lone Hand vs. Arshdeep’s Precision

The evening began with a glimmer of hope for the home side. Quinton de Kock played a magnificent, unbeaten innings of 112 off just 60 deliveries, laced with 8 boundaries and 7 towering sixes. However, his brilliance was largely unsupported. While Naman Dhir contributed a steady 50, the rest of the star-studded MI lineup crumbled.

Arshdeep Singh was the wrecker-in-chief for Punjab, finishing with elite figures of 3/22. He removed Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav (0) in consecutive balls during the third over, a blow from which the MI middle order never truly recovered. Even with a late cameo from Tilak Varma, MI’s total of 195/6 felt subpar on a flat Wankhede surface; a suspicion that was confirmed within minutes of the restart.

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The PBKS Onslaught

Punjab Kings made a mockery of the 196-run target. Prabhsimran Singh played a blistering knock of 80 off 39 balls*, while captain Shreyas Iyer anchored the chase with a dominant 66. The MI bowling attack, usually their pride, looked toothless. Even Jasprit Bumrah proved expensive, conceding 41 runs in his four overs, while Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur were taken for 18 and 14 runs per over, respectively. PBKS reached 198/3 in just 16.3 overs, completing an "embarrassing" rout of the five-time champions.

Hardik Pandya’s Harsh Reality Check

Post-match, a visibly dejected Hardik Pandya did not hold back. Addressing the media, the captain suggested that the time for patience might be over, hinting at a "blame game" or at least a rigorous accountability session behind closed doors.

Pandya stated: "To be very honest, I don't have much to say right now. I think we really need to go back on the drawing board and see where are we lacking. Is it individuals? Is it as a group? Is it as planning? We'll just figure it out and see what we can do next. I think we need to give credit to them as well. The ball started reversing. In the second inning the dew came and it slightly got better but having said that, they just outbeat us. They bowled better, they batted better, they fielded better definitely and that talks to us again. No, I think we need to see, do we need to make some difficult calls or do we need to keep continuing and hope that we'll turn things around. These are some harsh questions which eventually we need to answer and yeah, ownership has to be taken".

What’s Next for Mumbai?

The phrase "difficult calls" has sent ripples through the fanbase. Whether this implies changes in the starting XI, a shift in tactical leadership, or a complete overhaul of the bowling strategy remains to be seen. With the playoffs looming, Mumbai Indians find themselves at a crossroads where hope is no longer a viable strategy. As Pandya noted, "ownership has to be taken," and for the MI faithful, those answers need to come quickly before their season slips away entirely.