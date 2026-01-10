Blame Game Erupts In Mumbai Indians Camp After Heartbreaking Last-Ball Defeat To RCB In WPL 2026 Opener

The opening night of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 has left the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp searching for answers and pointing fingers after a historic collapse allowed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to pull off a sensational three-wicket heist. While Nadine de Klerk walked away with the Player of the Match honors, the post-match discourse in the MI dugout has shifted toward missed opportunities and tactical errors.

"One Good Ball": Harmanpreet Kaur’s Pointed Assessment

Following the defeat, MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur did not mince words when discussing the final-over failure where 18 runs were conceded. While she acknowledged de Klerk's talent, her comments suggested a deep frustration with the execution of the bowling plan and the fielding lapses that gifted RCB the win.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Harmanpreet Kaur: "Well, we know that she (de Klerk) has the capacity to score whatever runs are needed in the last over. But yeah, I think we just didn’t bowl one good ball, which was needed in the last over. Sometimes this happens. We gave her two or three chances and when you keep giving a batter chances, they always come back with an even stronger mindset. So yeah, we can’t say the last over didn’t go our way - we got a few chances, but we missed them."

When pressed on what could have been done differently, the skipper doubled down on the "one ball" theory:

"I think one good ball in the last over - that’s all. Otherwise, I think we were in the game. We did everything that was needed to win this match, but except for that last over. If we could have bowled one good ball, we could have won the match."

A Historic Failure to Close

The statistics from the night paint a damning picture for the Mumbai Indians' death-overs management. MI had RCB reeling at 65/5, and historical data suggested the match was effectively over.

The Unprecedented Chase: RCB needed 90 runs at the fall of their fifth wicket; prior to this, no team had ever chased more than 82 for the final five wickets in WPL history.

The Final Over Meltdown: The 18 runs achieved by RCB in the 20th over is the second-most in WPL history, trailing only the 19 runs UPW scored against Gujarat Giants in 2023.

The de Klerk Masterclass: Nadine de Klerk’s 63* (44) now stands as the highest score by a player batting at #6 or lower in the history of the tournament.

Powerplay Woes and Pitch Complaints

The "blame" wasn't reserved solely for the final over. Harmanpreet also highlighted the team's sluggish start with the bat, where they struggled to 67/4 before a rescue act by Nicola Carey and Sajeevan Sajana (82-run partnership).

"Yeah, in the first innings, I think we didn’t get a good start in the powerplay. Hopefully, in the next match, we’ll sit together and discuss how we want to go about it. Initially, it wasn’t that easy to bat on this pitch. Later on, it kept getting better and better. Now we know the pitch, we know how the conditions are going to be and hopefully in the next match we’ll execute better."

Turning the Page

With a quick turnaround before their Match 3 clash against Delhi Capitals on January 10, the Mumbai Indians cannot afford to linger on the "what-ifs."

"Well, in the WPL, we always get matches like this. And we know that if we keep thinking about this game, it’s not going to help us tomorrow. So I think we just need to learn from this match and think about how we can do better in the next one," Harmanpreet concluded.

While the captain has called for a "learning mindset," the pressure is now firmly on the bowling unit to prove they can hold their nerve when the stakes are highh.