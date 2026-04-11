Blame game erupts in RCB camp after 6 wickets loss vs RR; Rajat Patidar says, 'The way we started...'

Rajasthan Royals utilized a lightning 78 from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and a sensible 81 from Dhruv Jurel to bulldoze Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets, recording their fourth successive win in a row in IPL 2026. After a rain delay in Guwahati, the stadium was treated to a special performance by Sooryavanshi, whose explosive hitting effectively broke the back of the chase. His impact was so profound that by the time he was dismissed, RR required a mere 73 runs from 71 deliveries. Although the team suffered a few quick wickets shortly after his departure, Dhruv Jurel stepped up to stabilize the innings, steering the pursuit with a composed and well-timed half-century to ensure victory.

Rajat Patidar's Post-Match Reflection

Rajat Patidar, the RCB captain, shared his thoughts on the defeat:

"I think the way we started in the powerplay, the initial wickets, and from there, 202, I think that’s a positive sign for us. And at the same way, the way their batters, especially Vaibhav, batted in the powerplay, I think that made a huge difference."

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When questioned about the tactical use of Venkatesh Iyer as an impact sub, Patidar noted:

"I think the way we are, I think in our last matches that was brilliant. But I think there are a lot of learnings from this game."

Regarding the decision not to bring in Suyash and whether that influenced the result, he added:

"I think not that much because Venky, Sheppi (Shepherd) and KP were there. So I think we have to manage those overs with all three of our bowlers. I think that not made a huge difference."

Concluding on the nature of the loss, the skipper stated:

"I think if you are playing this kind of competitive cricket, especially IPL, there will be lot of errors. But important is the way you look at it, and you have to learn from your mistakes."

RR Bulldoze RCB by 6 Wickets

Batting first, RCB posted a total of 201/8. However, the 15 year old Sooryavanshi made the towering total look minuscule with his blistering 26 ball 78 as RR chased down the target in 18 overs. Following the dismissal of Sooryavanshi, RR did suffer a mini collapse, but Dhruv Jurel ensured the team reached the finish with 12 balls to spare.

Sooryavanshi’s record breaking performance propelled Rajasthan to a staggering 97/1 by the end of the powerplay. This remarkable total set a new benchmark for the franchise as their highest ever powerplay score in IPL history and established the highest powerplay figure for any team in the 2026 season. While the opening duo of Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal had remained unbeaten through the powerplay in previous matches this season, the dynamic shifted early today when Jaiswal, the Orange Cap holder, fell for 13. Undeterred, Sooryavanshi took full control, dismantling the Bengaluru bowling attack with eight boundaries and seven sixes. By the time he walked back to the pavilion, he had overtaken Jaiswal to become the new leading run scorer of the tournament.

Rajat Patidar’s Efforts in Vain

Earlier in the day, Rajat Patidar delivered a vital captain’s performance to anchor RCB to a big total. Patidar stepped up when the team was reeling from a disastrous start, losing Phil Salt for a golden duck and seeing Virat Kohli depart for a quick 32. RCB slumped to 58 for 3 and eventually 76 for 5, but the skipper took it upon himself to steady the ship.

Displaying remarkable composure, Patidar focused on strike rotation and stabilizing the middle order through partnerships with Tim David and Romario Shepherd. Once settled, he unleashed an offensive, notably targeting spinner Ravi Bishnoi with two sixes in the 17th over. He eventually fell for 63 off 40 balls, featuring four boundaries and four sixes at a strike rate of 157.50. His exit, caught by Donovan Ferreira off Sandeep Sharma, did not end the momentum, as Venkatesh Iyer’s unbeaten 29 from 15 deliveries propelled the team to 201/8. Despite these efforts, it was not enough to secure a win against the surging Rajasthan Royals.