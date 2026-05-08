Blame game erupts in RCB camp after 9 run loss vs LSG; Rajat Patidar says this..

In a high-pressure IPL 2026 encounter at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on May 8, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clinched a hard-fought nine-run win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). This victory successfully ended LSG’s six-game losing streak and kept them in contention by averting elimination.

Mitchell Marsh Dominates with the Bat

After rain reduced the match to 19 overs per side, LSG posted an imposing total of 209/3. Mitchell Marsh was the standout performer, smashing a remarkable 111 runs off only 56 balls. His innings featured nine boundaries and nine sixes, leaving the RCB bowling attack searching for answers.

Marsh and Arshin Kulkarni provided a rapid start, with Marsh reaching a 20-ball half-century; the fastest of his career. Despite Kulkarni’s departure for 17, Nicholas Pooran kept the momentum going with a quickfire 38. Marsh eventually reached his century in just 49 deliveries, setting a new franchise record for the fastest hundred in LSG history. Following Marsh’s exit, captain Rishabh Pant provided a late surge, scoring an unbeaten 32 off just 10 balls to push the total past 200.

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Prince Yadav Derails RCB’s Chase

Chasing a DLS-adjusted target of 213 in 19 overs, RCB suffered an early blow when Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck by Prince Yadav. Captain Rajat Patidar led a resilient comeback, scoring a valiant 61 from 31 balls. He was supported by Devdutt Padikkal, who added 34, keeping the defending champions in the hunt.

However, Prince Yadav returned to dismantle the middle order, finishing with figures of 3/33. He claimed the vital wickets of both Patidar and Padikkal, shifting the pressure back onto Bengaluru’s lower order. In a frantic final over, RCB needed 20 runs. Tim David fought hard with an unbeaten 40, but Digvesh Rathi held his nerve, restricting RCB to 203/6.

Post-Match Reactions: Rajat Patidar

Reflecting on the narrow defeat, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar praised the opposition while maintaining confidence in his squad's mindset.

"We were pretty sure how to go about the target. Boys played well and the way we stretched this game, just one or two shots behind. It was really good batting track. Was coming nicely on the bat. Difficult to analyse just after the game, need some time to analyse it. We have four games more, just taking one game at a time, one step at a time. Mitchell Marsh was beautiful, the way he played. And especially in the powerplay, he kept us under pressure. I was confused about the bowlers who should I bowl to Mitchell Marsh just after the powerplay. But I think the way he played, I think that was a tremendous inning. The way we played, that was really good intent showed by all batsmen. Everyone is looking confident and in a great space of mind."