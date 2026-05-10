Blame game erupts in RR camp after crushing 77-run loss vs GT; Yashasvi Jaiswal says this...

In a lopsided encounter on May 9, 2026, the Gujarat Titans secured a massive 77 run win over the Rajasthan Royals, fueled by a record breaking opening partnership between Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. Rashid Khan provided the finishing blow with a stellar performance with the ball.

Match Overview

The Gujarat Titans displayed a masterclass in all round cricket to dismantle the Rajasthan Royals during their Saturday night clash. GT posted a formidable total of 229 runs. In response, RR’s batting order collapsed, resulting in the team being bowled out for only 152 in 16.3 overs. This victory strengthens GT's campaign while placing RR in a difficult position regarding the playoff race.

Gill and Sudharsan Rewrite History

The foundation of the Titans' victory was the remarkable consistency of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. The pair recently made history as the first all Indian duo to surpass 2,500 partnership runs in the IPL.

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Shubman Gill: Scored a dominant 84 runs from 44 deliveries.

Sai Sudharsan: Provided fluent support with 55 runs off 36 balls.

Following the opening stand, the middle order maintained the pressure. Washington Sundar contributed a brisk 37 off 20, Jos Buttler added 13, and Rahul Tewatia finished the innings with a cameo of 14 runs from 4 balls.

RR Bowling and Batting Struggles

Brijesh Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for the Royals, taking 2/47. Yash Raj Punja and Ravindra Jadeja claimed one wicket each.

During the chase, Rajasthan struggled to find momentum against a disciplined GT attack. While Vaibhav Sooryavanshi started aggressively with 36 off 16 and Dhruv Jurel added 10, only Ravindra Jadeja offered significant resistance with 38 runs.

GT Bowling Highlights:

Rashid Khan: 4 wickets for 33 runs.

Jason Holder: 3 wickets for 33 runs.

Kagiso Rabada: 2 wickets.

Mohammed Siraj: 1 wicket.

Post Match Reactions from RR Captain Yashasvi Jaiswal

Stepping in as captain, Yashasvi Jaiswal reflected on the difficult night:

"I think we were just thinking to bowl in good areas and they were batting pretty well. So we were just thinking how we can cut down the boundaries or big shots. So I think it was pretty good from them. No, it’s cricket. We all know that there are some days where you are in, there are some days where you cannot bowl how you want to. But he’s been doing so well for us. So I think he’ll be coming back very strongly. No, I actually didn’t think that much. I had a simple plan, who is my bowler and who can give me some good overs in the powerplay. So nothing much from my end. Nothing much. I think we are going to look what we can do better and just look for the next game, what we can do and learn from this game."

Standings and Impact

The win propels the Gujarat Titans to second place in the standings with 14 points (7 wins, 4 losses). Conversely, the Rajasthan Royals drop to fifth place, holding 12 points (6 wins, 5 losses) with a diminished net run rate of 0.082. With the playoffs approaching, both teams face high stakes in their upcoming fixtures.