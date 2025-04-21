In what could be a turning point in their IPL 2025 campaign, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) slumped to a demoralizing nine-wicket defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium. With just four points from eight games, the five-time champions now sit at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table, and skipper MS Dhoni has hinted at the franchise looking ahead to IPL 2026 team combinations if qualification becomes impossible. The loss was not just another entry in the defeat column—it was a stark reminder of CSK’s fading dominance. For a team built on consistency and experience, Sunday’s performance lacked both.

Dhoni’s Stark Admission: Time to Look Ahead?

In the post-match presentation, MS Dhoni didn’t mince words. “We need to see if we’re playing the right form of cricket. Take one game at a time and look at combinations for the next season, if we don’t qualify,” he said. The statement, while pragmatic, reflects the magnitude of the crisis in the CSK camp.

The franchise now needs to win all six remaining matches and hope for favourable results elsewhere to sneak into the playoffs. But if this MI thrashing is anything to go by, that climb looks steeper than ever.

Wankhede Woes: Batting Misfires, Bowlers Blown Away

Despite a flat batting-friendly surface at Wankhede, CSK could only manage 176/5, a total that looked underwhelming given MI’s explosive batting depth. The innings lacked firepower, with Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja being the only notable contributors—but even they failed to push the run rate above 150.

CSK’s top-order struggled, and the middle-order failed to capitalize. Their caution in the powerplay was costly—only one boundary came in the first four overs. That allowed MI’s bowlers to settle in and dictate terms early.

When MI came out to chase, it was a no-contest. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made light work of the target, with MI finishing the chase in just 15.4 overs—boosting their Net Run Rate (NRR) and crushing CSK’s morale in the process.

Ayush Mhatre: A Spark of Hope Amid the Gloom

If there was one bright spot for CSK, it was the debut of 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre, a last-minute replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad. In his maiden IPL outing, Mhatre smashed 32 off just 15 deliveries, announcing himself with flair.

Dhoni was full of praise: “As a youngster, he batted really well. He played his shots, picked the right ones. That’s the kind of fearless approach we need at the top.”

With CSK likely to shift focus to the future, Mhatre might just get more opportunities as the franchise looks to rebuild.

Stephen Fleming Echoes Sentiment: 'All Squad Members in Play'

Head coach Stephen Fleming had already hinted at rotation before the match, citing the need to test bench strength. After Sunday’s performance, that sentiment seems set to become policy. With CSK virtually needing a miracle to reach the playoffs, every remaining match might become an audition for IPL 2026.