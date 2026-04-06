Blame game in CSK camp after embarassing defeat against RCB, Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad say THIS

Chennai Super Kings’ 43-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 has triggered serious questions early in the season. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad took full responsibility after CSK failed to chase 251, openly admitting his own batting failure and missed chances in the field proved costly at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Gaikwad’s honest admission after defeat

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Gaikwad did not hold back in his post-match reaction and accepted accountability for the loss.

Ruturaj Gaikwad | CSK captain: "Well, even I was surprised, to be honest. Great fight by Sarfaraz, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, even to some extent Shivam Dube. So I think, maybe I would have, contributed more top of the order, you never know, we would have chased it down. So definitely it's on me today. (on David) Well, you're right, KP. I think, Anshul almost got a wicket of him. Unfortunate to be illegal delivery, but yeah, after that, he just smacked all around the park and, as you rightly said, hats off to him. (on not taking their chances in the field) We would have had, as you rightly said, if we would have taken early chance of Virat Kohli, I think that was, I mean, maybe we would have had momentum to ourselves. But I think, we still had the game in our hands till the 13th, 14th over, and that's when the momentum really shifted."

This level of clarity is rare and reflects the pressure of leading a side like CSK, where top-order stability is critical in big chases.

Tim David’s brutal finish breaks CSK

The game’s turning point came in the death overs, where Tim David completely dismantled CSK’s bowling.

70* off 25 balls

8 sixes, strike rate of 280

Took RCB from strong to uncatchable

Alongside him, skipper Rajat Patidar ensured RCB crossed the 250 mark, which ultimately proved too steep.