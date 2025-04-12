Advertisement
Blame Game In CSK Camp After Third Straight Chepauk Defeat: MS Dhoni Breaks Silence Following Crushing Loss To KKR

CSK suffered their third straight home defeat in IPL 2025 as KKR cruised to an eight-wicket win, prompting MS Dhoni to blame a lack of runs and poor middle-order performance.

 

Last Updated: Apr 12, 2025, 11:15 AM IST
The iconic Chepauk fortress is crumbling, and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) find themselves in unfamiliar territory—plagued by back-to-back defeats and now languishing at the bottom half of the IPL 2025 points table. Their latest setback came at the hands of a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who handed them an eight-wicket drubbing, chasing down the target of 107 in just 10.1 overs. With this dominant performance, KKR not only snapped their two-game losing streak but also soared to third on the points table with a massive Net Run Rate (NRR) boost. On the other hand, CSK’s fifth loss of the season—and third consecutive at Chepauk—has triggered soul-searching in the yellow brigade.

Sunil Narine’s All-Round Brilliance Puts CSK to the Sword

KKR’s seasoned campaigner Sunil Narine turned back the clock with a sensational all-round show. First, he strangled CSK’s innings with his typical miserly spell, returning figures of 2 for 15 in four overs. Then, he followed it up with a quickfire 48 off 22 balls, effectively killing the contest within the Powerplay.

The chase was a walk in the park for the visitors. Narine, in partnership with Phil Salt, who added a brisk 28, took the sting out of the CSK bowling early on. Skipper Shreyas Iyer’s calm presence ensured there were no hiccups, finishing the chase clinically at 107/2.

MS Dhoni: “We Did Not Have Enough Runs on the Board”

Stand-in skipper MS Dhoni didn’t mince words during the post-match presentation. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter, now 43, acknowledged the team’s batting frailties—particularly their failure to stitch together meaningful partnerships.

“Today, I felt we didn’t have enough runs on the board. The surface had something for the bowlers early on, but we never built partnerships. A bit more application in the middle could’ve helped. Against quality spinners, it’s always tough when you’re under pressure,” Dhoni said.

His candid admission echoes the sentiments of CSK fans who’ve witnessed repeated collapses from their once-feared batting line-up. With just 106 on the board, CSK never looked in control—and their batting implosion has become a worrying trend.

Middle Order Misfires Again: CSK’s Achilles’ Heel in IPL 2025

A glaring issue plaguing CSK this season is the non-performing middle order. Despite promising starts from the top, the middle overs have become a graveyard for momentum. Dhoni pointed out the same, urging the middle order to adapt and play to their strengths rather than trying to emulate others.

“Our openers are good—play authentic shots, not across the line. If we start looking for 60 off the last overs with wickets down, it becomes too tough. The middle order needs to read conditions and step up when needed,” he added.

As the tournament crosses its first month, CSK find themselves desperately searching for answers. The likes of Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, and Sameer Rizvi have failed to leave an impact, and the absence of sustained partnerships is costing them dearly.

Chepauk No Longer a Fortress? Home Advantage Slips Away

Historically, CSK have made Chepauk their fortress, banking on spin-friendly conditions and home support. But this season has flipped the script. Three losses on the trot at MA Chidambaram Stadium have not only dented their confidence but also exposed tactical rigidity.

With five titles under their belt, expectations are always sky-high. But unless the batting group finds rhythm and the bowling unit finds consistency, the road ahead looks uphill.

