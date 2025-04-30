Blame Game In Delhi Camp After Defeat Against KKR In IPL 2025, Captain Axar Patel Says THIS

In a season where momentum has oscillated rapidly, the Delhi Capitals (DC) were dealt a reality check by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a high-stakes IPL 2025 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Chasing a stiff target of 205, DC crumbled in the final overs despite being in a dominant position mid-chase. What followed was not just a 14-run defeat, but an outpouring of introspection, frustration, and finger-pointing — both on and off the field.

Axar Patel Opens Up: “We Lost Wickets Softly”

Speaking at the post-match presentation, DC skipper Axar Patel minced no words in dissecting the team's failure. “We gave away 15–20 runs too many in the powerplay. The wicket had some help, but we didn't utilize it. And in the chase, we lost a few wickets in a soft manner,” said Axar, reflecting on a performance that oscillated between brilliance and bafflement.

While the Capitals restricted KKR well after the powerplay, their batting lacked the composure needed during crunch moments. Axar, who played a gutsy knock of 43 off just 23 balls, also revealed he injured himself while fielding — a worrying sign with the playoffs in sight.

“My skin got peeled off as I dived on the practice wickets to stop the ball. Thankfully, we have 3–4 days off. Hopefully, I’ll recover in time,” he added.

Turning Point: From 136/3 to 190/9 — A Collapse Scripted by Spin

At 136/3 in the 14th over, the game seemed in DC’s grasp. Faf du Plessis, showing vintage form, anchored the chase with a stylish 62 off 45 deliveries. Alongside him, Axar and youngster Vipraj Nigam kept the scoreboard ticking. But the match flipped on its head when KKR’s spin twins — Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy — were reintroduced into the attack.

Narine was the standout, finishing with 3/29, while Varun backed him up with a vital 2/39. Their relentless accuracy and subtle variations dismantled DC’s middle and lower order. Narine's dismissal of Du Plessis proved to be the final nail in the coffin, as Delhi went from contenders to spectators in the space of a few overs.

Vipraj Nigam: A Silver Lining for Delhi Capitals

One of the few bright spots for DC was Vipraj Nigam, whose blistering 38 off 19 balls gave fans a sliver of hope. With five boundaries and two sixes, the young southpaw showcased his potential under pressure. “When Vipraj was batting, there was hope. If Ashutosh was around, we could’ve recreated the magic of our first match,” Axar commented, alluding to their earlier come-from-behind win in IPL 2025.

The Bigger Picture: Home Woes and Slipping Momentum

Despite sitting fourth on the points table with 12 points (6 wins from 10 games), DC’s record at home paints a grim picture — just one win in four matches. For a team that’s built for home conditions, such inconsistency threatens to derail their playoff ambitions. KKR, on the other hand, moved to seventh with eight points, keeping their qualification hopes alive.