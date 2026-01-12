Blame Game In Delhi Capitals Camp After Back-to-Back WPL 2026 Defeats

Delhi Capitals’ WPL 2026 campaign has hit an early turbulence zone. Two losses on the bounce have sparked tough conversations inside the camp, even as captain Jemimah Rodrigues insists calm heads and clarity will shape the turnaround. The Capitals have shown flashes of brilliance, but key moments have slipped away, leaving them searching for answers in a fiercely competitive season.

MI Expose Cracks in Capitals’ Batting Order

Defending champions Mumbai Indians delivered a sharp reminder of elite standards at the DY Patil Stadium. After posting a commanding 195 for 4, MI strangled DC’s chase with relentless pressure.

Nat Sciver-Brunt set the tone with a fluent 70, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur sealed authority with an unbeaten 74. Delhi’s reply never settled. The top order collapsed inside the powerplay, and the chase unravelled long before the finish.

Jemimah’s Verdict: Partnerships the Missing Link

Post-match, Rodrigues avoided finger-pointing. Her assessment was blunt but constructive. The target, she said, was chaseable. The bowling effort gave the side a chance. What failed was continuity with the bat.

According to the DC skipper, the inability to stitch meaningful partnerships stalled momentum and invited pressure. In a format where two batters batting deep can decide outcomes, Delhi’s stop-start innings proved costly against MI’s experience and composure.

Gujarat Giants Thriller Deepens the Worry

If the MI defeat exposed fragility, the four-run loss to Gujarat Giants underlined it. Chasing 210, Delhi came agonisingly close on the back of commanding knocks from Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt. Yet again, the finishing blow was missing.

Needing seven off the final over, the Capitals faltered under pressure. Rodrigues called it a tough pill to swallow, but pointed to positives in the batting depth and intent shown through the middle overs.

Powerplay Bowling Under the Scanner

While batting partnerships remain a concern, Jemimah was equally candid about powerplay bowling. Gujarat’s charge was led by Sophie Devine, whose 95 off 42 balls tore through Delhi’s plans.

Conceding 80 runs in the first six overs left DC chasing the game. Rodrigues admitted the need for sharper plans with the new ball, especially against in-form hitters who thrive on early momentum.

A Captain’s Faith in a New Group

Despite the setbacks, the Capitals’ captain remains bullish about the road ahead. She has repeatedly stressed that this is a slightly different squad, one still finding rhythm. One result, or even two, will not define their season.

Rodrigues also reflected on the personal milestone of leading Delhi at her home ground, calling it a special moment despite the losses. With quick turnarounds in the WPL schedule, she believes immediate action, not overthinking, is the only way forward.