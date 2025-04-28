Blame Game In Delhi Capitals' Camp After Defeat Against RCB In IPL 2025, Captain Axar Patel Says THIS

In a crucial IPL 2025 clash, Delhi Capitals (DC) faced off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a thrilling encounter that saw RCB emerge victorious by six wickets. Despite an aggressive start, DC fell short by 10-15 runs, leaving captain Axar Patel reflecting on missed opportunities. As the race for the playoffs intensifies, this loss adds pressure on DC to regroup quickly. Let’s break down the key moments, standout performances, and expert analysis from this exciting match.

A Narrow Defeat: DC’s Struggles With Batting

Delhi Capitals, batting first, set a target of 163 runs for RCB. However, despite some key contributions, they were restricted to 162/8 in their 20 overs. The innings was plagued by regular wickets at crucial intervals. Captain Axar Patel, who was a standout performer with the ball, admitted that the team was 10-15 runs short of a competitive total. “We tried to accelerate, but kept losing wickets. Maybe if one batter batted along, it might have been better,” said Axar in his post-match interview.

Opening pair Faf du Plessis and Abhishek Porel got the Capitals off to a solid start, putting up 33 runs in just 22 balls. However, the wickets kept tumbling as the innings progressed. Porel fell for a quick-fire 28 runs, while Du Plessis scored 22 runs off 26 balls before departing in the 10th over. With the loss of key batters, DC's score was at a precarious 72/3 in the middle overs.

Key Contributions and Late Fightback

KL Rahul (41 off 39 balls), Tristan Stubbs (34 off 18 balls), and Axar Patel (15 off 13 balls) tried to steady the ship, but DC’s inability to accelerate led to a lackluster total. Youngster Vipraj Nigam provided some late fireworks, scoring 12 off 6 balls at a strike rate of 200, helping DC to post 162/8. Despite the late cameo, DC's batting could not overcome RCB's disciplined bowling performance.

RCB’s bowlers, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/33) and Josh Hazlewood (2/36), kept the pressure on throughout the innings. Yash Dayal and Krunal Pandya also chipped in with a wicket each, effectively limiting DC's total. DC’s failure to capitalize on the good start and keep wickets in hand ultimately cost them dearly.

RCB’s Steady Chase

Chasing a target of 163, RCB had a rocky start, losing three quick wickets for just 26 runs. Debutant Jacob Bethell fell for 12 runs, while Devdutt Padikkal was dismissed for a duck. Skipper Rajat Patidar’s unfortunate run-out at 26/3 added more pressure on RCB.

However, Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya’s 119-run partnership turned the game in RCB’s favor. Kohli played a calm and composed knock of 51 runs from 47 balls, while Pandya took charge, remaining unbeaten on 73 from 47 deliveries. Pandya’s fireworks included five fours and four sixes, as he steered RCB towards the target. Their partnership stabilized the chase, and RCB reached the 100-run mark in just 13.3 overs, keeping the required run rate under control.

Pandya and David Seal the Victory

Kohli’s dismissal in the 18th over brought Tim David to the crease, who wasted no time in finishing the job. David’s cameo of 19 runs off just 5 balls ensured that RCB reached the target in 18.3 overs. The victory not only boosted RCB’s position in the points table but also gave them much-needed momentum heading into the final stages of the tournament.

Axar Patel: A Bright Spot for Delhi

While DC’s batting faltered, Axar Patel was a standout performer with the ball. He finished with impressive figures of 2/19 from his four overs, showcasing his ability to control the game in the middle overs. However, despite Axar’s efforts, DC could not contain RCB’s resurgence, leaving Patel to reflect on the missed opportunities in the post-match analysis.

RCB's Playoff Hopes Stronger Than Ever

With this win, RCB strengthened their position at the top of the points table, while DC will need to regroup and refocus if they are to make a push for the playoffs. As the IPL 2025 race tightens, every match becomes crucial, and both teams will need to be at their best to make it through to the next stage.