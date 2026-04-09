Blame Game in Delhi Capitals Camp: Axar admits costly errors as GT steal thriller

In a one-run heartbreak at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Axar Patel admitted Delhi Capitals “could have played smarter” after a dramatic collapse handed Gujarat Titans a 1-run win in IPL 2026. Despite KL Rahul’s stunning 92, DC fell short at 209/8 chasing 210, exposing tactical lapses in the death overs and middle-order panic under pressure.

Match summary: One run, many regrets

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This was not just a loss, it was a case study in how small moments decide T20 games. Gujarat Titans posted 210/4, powered by captain Shubman Gill’s fluent 70 and strong finishing support from Washington Sundar (55).

Delhi Capitals looked in control for most of the chase:

KL Rahul anchored brilliantly with 92 (52)

Pathum Nissanka provided early momentum

The required rate never spiralled out of control

Yet, the game flipped in the final four overs where wickets fell in clusters.

Axar Patel admits: “We could have played smarter”

Axar’s post-match reaction reflected both composure and concern:

“Yeah, obviously the way we are playing, I think both teams played a very good cricket… in a close game, you can point out a lot of things. But I think in the chase, I think we could have played smarter.”

He pinpointed the exact turning point:

“The crucial time at which the wickets fell, I think if that hadn't happened, we could have finished the chase earlier.”

On KL Rahul’s innings, Axar was unequivocal:

“Yeah, obviously, he played a very good innings… he kept the momentum going… did not let the run-rate go down. So I think it was very good batting.”

The takeaway is clear. Delhi didn’t lose due to lack of firepower. They lost due to poor sequencing and decision-making in crunch moments.

KL Rahul’s 92: A lone masterclass in chaos

Rahul’s innings deserves context. He paced the chase with precision:

Controlled powerplay after early movement

Rotated strike smartly during middle overs

Accelerated without reckless hitting

But the lack of support after his dismissal at 166 proved decisive. From a winning position, DC slipped rapidly, losing three wickets in 16 balls.

Gill’s tactical clarity wins it for GT

Shubman Gill’s leadership stood out in high-pressure moments:

“We were just discussing whether to go for the yorker or the slower one… we decided… the slower one… it'll be difficult to hit that for a boundary.”

That call defined the last over execution.

Gill also highlighted the importance of marginal gains:

“Those 5-6 runs… in fielding, it makes a difference… you see you're winning by one run.”

This is elite T20 thinking. Every run saved equals scoreboard pressure later.

Rashid Khan’s spell: The silent game-changer

While the headlines focus on the last over, Rashid Khan quietly broke DC’s backbone:

3 wickets for just 17 runs

Removed set and incoming batters in quick succession

Forced middle-order panic

His spell ensured the chase never became comfortable despite Rahul’s dominance.