Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3035253https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/blame-game-in-delhi-capitals-camp-axar-admits-costly-errors-as-gt-steal-thriller-3035253.html
NewsCricketBlame Game in Delhi Capitals Camp: Axar admits costly errors as GT steal thriller
IPL 2026

Blame Game in Delhi Capitals Camp: Axar admits costly errors as GT steal thriller

DC fall short by 1 run vs GT despite KL Rahul’s 92. Axar Patel admits costly mistakes in tense IPL 2026 clash.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 09:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Delhi Capitals lost from a winning position, exposing tactical flaws in high-pressure chases.
  • KL Rahul’s 92 was a masterclass undone by a sudden middle-order collapse.
  • Shubman Gill’s tactical clarity and Rashid Khan’s spell proved decisive in a 1-run thriller.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Blame Game in Delhi Capitals Camp: Axar admits costly errors as GT steal thrillerKL Rahul’s 92 goes in vain as Delhi Capitals collapse in the final overs, handing Gujarat Titans a dramatic 1-run win in IPL 2026 thriller. Photo Credit – X

In a one-run heartbreak at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Axar Patel admitted Delhi Capitals “could have played smarter” after a dramatic collapse handed Gujarat Titans a 1-run win in IPL 2026. Despite KL Rahul’s stunning 92, DC fell short at 209/8 chasing 210, exposing tactical lapses in the death overs and middle-order panic under pressure.

Also Read: David Miller’s wife Camilla Harris goes viral after IPL drama – here’s why everyone is talking about her

Match summary: One run, many regrets

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This was not just a loss, it was a case study in how small moments decide T20 games. Gujarat Titans posted 210/4, powered by captain Shubman Gill’s fluent 70 and strong finishing support from Washington Sundar (55).

Delhi Capitals looked in control for most of the chase:

  • KL Rahul anchored brilliantly with 92 (52)
  • Pathum Nissanka provided early momentum
  • The required rate never spiralled out of control

Yet, the game flipped in the final four overs where wickets fell in clusters.

Axar Patel admits: “We could have played smarter”

Axar’s post-match reaction reflected both composure and concern:

“Yeah, obviously the way we are playing, I think both teams played a very good cricket… in a close game, you can point out a lot of things. But I think in the chase, I think we could have played smarter.”

He pinpointed the exact turning point:

“The crucial time at which the wickets fell, I think if that hadn't happened, we could have finished the chase earlier.”

On KL Rahul’s innings, Axar was unequivocal:

“Yeah, obviously, he played a very good innings… he kept the momentum going… did not let the run-rate go down. So I think it was very good batting.”

The takeaway is clear. Delhi didn’t lose due to lack of firepower. They lost due to poor sequencing and decision-making in crunch moments.

KL Rahul’s 92: A lone masterclass in chaos

Rahul’s innings deserves context. He paced the chase with precision:

  • Controlled powerplay after early movement
  • Rotated strike smartly during middle overs
  • Accelerated without reckless hitting

But the lack of support after his dismissal at 166 proved decisive. From a winning position, DC slipped rapidly, losing three wickets in 16 balls.

Gill’s tactical clarity wins it for GT

Shubman Gill’s leadership stood out in high-pressure moments:

“We were just discussing whether to go for the yorker or the slower one… we decided… the slower one… it'll be difficult to hit that for a boundary.”

That call defined the last over execution.

Gill also highlighted the importance of marginal gains:

“Those 5-6 runs… in fielding, it makes a difference… you see you're winning by one run.”

This is elite T20 thinking. Every run saved equals scoreboard pressure later.

Rashid Khan’s spell: The silent game-changer

While the headlines focus on the last over, Rashid Khan quietly broke DC’s backbone:

  • 3 wickets for just 17 runs
  • Removed set and incoming batters in quick succession
  • Forced middle-order panic

His spell ensured the chase never became comfortable despite Rahul’s dominance.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Akash Kharade

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

us iran war
Low-risk gamble? Pakistan's role in US-Iran peace talks decoded
GT vs DC thriller
IPL 2026: Agony in Delhi as GT edge DC by 1 run, Rewitness LAST OVER DRAMA
COP 33
India withdraws proposal to host COP 33 climate summit in 2028: Key reasons
Civil Aviation Ministry
Govt slashes airport landing & parking charges to keep airfares affordable
Raaka
‘Raaka’ poster sparks frenzy: Allu Arjun’s fierce new look stuns fans
assembly elections 2026
Kerala Assembly polls: Key constituencies, top candidates, full schedule-CHECK
DC vs GT
Heartbreak for DC as Star player retires hurt; KL Rahul battles alone vs GT
Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Bombay HC restrains Santosh Kumar from accusing Aditya Dhar of script theft
UP Defence Corridor
Uttar Pradesh: BEL gets 75 hectares in Chitrakoot for air defence facility
IMD Delhi forecast
Delhi records coldest April day in 11 yrs; IMD predicts sharp temperature rise