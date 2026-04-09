Blame Game in Delhi Capitals Camp: Axar admits costly errors as GT steal thriller
DC fall short by 1 run vs GT despite KL Rahul’s 92. Axar Patel admits costly mistakes in tense IPL 2026 clash.
- Delhi Capitals lost from a winning position, exposing tactical flaws in high-pressure chases.
-
- KL Rahul’s 92 was a masterclass undone by a sudden middle-order collapse.
-
- Shubman Gill’s tactical clarity and Rashid Khan’s spell proved decisive in a 1-run thriller.
Trending Photos
In a one-run heartbreak at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Axar Patel admitted Delhi Capitals “could have played smarter” after a dramatic collapse handed Gujarat Titans a 1-run win in IPL 2026. Despite KL Rahul’s stunning 92, DC fell short at 209/8 chasing 210, exposing tactical lapses in the death overs and middle-order panic under pressure.
Also Read: David Miller’s wife Camilla Harris goes viral after IPL drama – here’s why everyone is talking about her
Match summary: One run, many regrets
This was not just a loss, it was a case study in how small moments decide T20 games. Gujarat Titans posted 210/4, powered by captain Shubman Gill’s fluent 70 and strong finishing support from Washington Sundar (55).
Delhi Capitals looked in control for most of the chase:
- KL Rahul anchored brilliantly with 92 (52)
- Pathum Nissanka provided early momentum
- The required rate never spiralled out of control
Yet, the game flipped in the final four overs where wickets fell in clusters.
Axar Patel admits: “We could have played smarter”
Axar’s post-match reaction reflected both composure and concern:
“Yeah, obviously the way we are playing, I think both teams played a very good cricket… in a close game, you can point out a lot of things. But I think in the chase, I think we could have played smarter.”
He pinpointed the exact turning point:
“The crucial time at which the wickets fell, I think if that hadn't happened, we could have finished the chase earlier.”
On KL Rahul’s innings, Axar was unequivocal:
“Yeah, obviously, he played a very good innings… he kept the momentum going… did not let the run-rate go down. So I think it was very good batting.”
The takeaway is clear. Delhi didn’t lose due to lack of firepower. They lost due to poor sequencing and decision-making in crunch moments.
KL Rahul’s 92: A lone masterclass in chaos
Rahul’s innings deserves context. He paced the chase with precision:
- Controlled powerplay after early movement
- Rotated strike smartly during middle overs
- Accelerated without reckless hitting
But the lack of support after his dismissal at 166 proved decisive. From a winning position, DC slipped rapidly, losing three wickets in 16 balls.
Gill’s tactical clarity wins it for GT
Shubman Gill’s leadership stood out in high-pressure moments:
“We were just discussing whether to go for the yorker or the slower one… we decided… the slower one… it'll be difficult to hit that for a boundary.”
That call defined the last over execution.
Gill also highlighted the importance of marginal gains:
“Those 5-6 runs… in fielding, it makes a difference… you see you're winning by one run.”
This is elite T20 thinking. Every run saved equals scoreboard pressure later.
Rashid Khan’s spell: The silent game-changer
While the headlines focus on the last over, Rashid Khan quietly broke DC’s backbone:
- 3 wickets for just 17 runs
- Removed set and incoming batters in quick succession
- Forced middle-order panic
His spell ensured the chase never became comfortable despite Rahul’s dominance.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv