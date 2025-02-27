Blame Game In England Camp After Defeat Against Afghanistan, Jos Buttler Says THIS After Champions Trophy 2025 Exist

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Lahore delivered yet another stunning upset, as Afghanistan sent England packing with a nerve-wracking eight-run victory. The result not only ended England’s title hopes but also exposed cracks within their white-ball setup, leading to heated discussions and a flurry of reactions from players, experts, and fans alike.

England Crumble Under Pressure in Lahore

England’s campaign came crashing down at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium, where Afghanistan showcased resilience and skill to defend a challenging 325/7. This historic win keeps Afghanistan’s semi-final aspirations alive while forcing England into an early exit from the tournament—a scenario few would have predicted before the start of the competition.

Afghanistan’s hero of the night was Ibrahim Zadran, who played an innings for the ages. His blistering 177 off 146 balls set the tone for the team’s impressive total. Supported by crucial knocks from Azmatullah Omarzai (41) and Gulbadin Naib (40), Afghanistan capitalized on England’s bowling woes, exposing a lack of adaptability in their attack.

Michael Vaughan’s Brutal Take: ‘England Haven’t Been Good Enough’

Following England’s defeat, former skipper Michael Vaughan didn’t mince words. Taking to social media, Vaughan slammed England’s white-ball performances over the past few years, emphasizing that their decline is not a surprise.

"Brilliant from Afghanistan. Thoroughly deserved win. England just haven't played good enough white-ball cricket for a couple of years... this result isn't a surprise in these conditions," Vaughan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

His statement echoes a growing sentiment that England’s once-dominant white-ball squad is now struggling to keep pace with evolving teams like Afghanistan, who have sharpened their skills in global tournaments.

Jos Buttler Reacts: ‘We Must Take Responsibility’

England captain Jos Buttler acknowledged his side’s shortcomings after their shocking exit. Addressing the media, Buttler admitted that the team had no excuses and must take accountability for their poor performances.

"It's a tough loss to take. Afghanistan played incredibly well, and we simply weren’t good enough in crucial moments. We have to take responsibility for not finishing games and not executing our plans," Buttler stated.

He also dismissed claims of poor conditions being a factor in England’s defeat, reinforcing that adaptability is key in international tournaments. “Conditions were the same for both teams. We needed to perform better, and we didn’t.”

Joe Root’s Heroics in Vain as England Fall Short

Despite England’s collective failure, Joe Root fought valiantly with a well-crafted 118. His innings kept England in the hunt, but the lack of support from the middle order proved costly. Afghanistan’s bowlers, led by Azmatullah Omarzai (5/58), held their nerve in the death overs, sealing a memorable win for their nation.

Afghanistan’s Rise: Another Historic Victory

This victory wasn’t just about eliminating England; it marked another significant milestone in Afghanistan’s growing legacy in world cricket. Just months after stunning England in the 2023 ODI World Cup, they have done it again, proving that they are no longer mere underdogs but genuine contenders on the biggest stage.