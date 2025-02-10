Blame Game In England Camp After ODI Series Defeat Against Team India, Captain Jos Buttler Says THIS After IND vs ENG 2nd ODI

India sealed a commanding 2-0 series victory over England with a thrilling four-wicket win in the second ODI at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. The match was all about Rohit Sharma’s breathtaking century, a 76-ball spectacle that left England struggling for answers. Chasing 305, India rode on their skipper’s explosive 119 off 90 balls, along with crucial contributions from Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Axar Patel, to script a memorable win. However, in the England camp, frustration and disappointment were evident. Skipper Jos Buttler did not mince his words, pointing fingers at his team’s inability to capitalize on good starts and failing to post a more formidable total.

England’s Batting Falters Despite Solid Foundations

Winning the toss and opting to bat first, England seemed poised for a big total, with Joe Root (69 off 72) and Ben Duckett (65 off 56) anchoring the innings. Contributions from Liam Livingstone (41 off 32), Buttler himself (34 off 35), and Harry Brook (31 off 29) propelled England past 300. But what they desperately lacked was a game-changing knock. “We got into some nice positions with the bat but we needed a few of us to catch fire and push us to 350,” Buttler admitted in the post-match presentation. “Maybe that would have been defendable.” England’s inability to turn solid starts into dominant scores ultimately hurt them. While Root and Duckett looked in fine touch, no one carried on to a century, which proved to be a decisive factor in India’s successful chase.

Rohit Sharma’s Bat Puts England on the Back Foot

On a night where everything clicked for India’s batting, Rohit Sharma was the showstopper. The Indian skipper silenced his critics with a masterful innings, cracking 12 fours and 7 sixes in a 90-ball knock that defined the chase. His aggressive intent from the start put England’s bowlers under immense pressure. Gill played a fine supporting role with a stylish 60 off 52 balls, and though England picked up wickets in the middle overs, Axar Patel’s composed 41* ensured there were no late hiccups.

England’s Bowling Misfires Again

Defending 304, England’s bowlers needed to step up, but they lacked penetration. Jamie Overton led the attack with two wickets, but the rest struggled to contain India’s batting juggernaut. The lack of consistency in England’s bowling lineup was again exposed, as India chased the target with 10 balls to spare.

The Aftermath: England Left Searching for Answers

With the series lost, the pressure on England’s ODI side is mounting. Buttler acknowledged the team’s shortcomings, stressing the need to build on promising starts and execute better with both bat and ball.

“We played the powerplay brilliantly, but we needed someone to kick on. Just keep taking steps in the right direction, though results are not there, we need to keep going and be positive,” he said.