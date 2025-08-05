Blame Game In England Camp After Oval Defeat: Ben Stokes Reacts To Missing Final Test As India Level Series 2-2

In a contest that epitomised the thrill of Test cricket, India edged out England by just 6 runs in the final Test at The Oval, squaring the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2. Despite holding the edge at the start of Day 5, needing just 35 runs with four wickets in hand, England fell agonisingly short—thanks to a fiery burst from Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, who combined to take the last four wickets in dramatic fashion. This nail-biting result capped off a fiercely fought five-match series that saw both teams trade blows across different venues. But it was India’s spirited comeback in the final hour that stole the headlines—and left England skipper Ben Stokes with mixed emotions.

Ben Stokes on Missing the Decider: “Bitterly Disappointed”

Stokes, ruled out of the final Test due to a shoulder injury, made his presence felt in the post-match presentation with a heartfelt reflection. "It’s always difficult when you can't participate in a game like this. Another hard-fought game, right down to the wire, and both teams gave it absolutely everything,” said the England all-rounder.

The absence of their talismanic captain was keenly felt, especially as England’s tail was exposed to India’s pace battery under immense pressure. While Ollie Pope led in his absence, the emotional void was undeniable. “I’m bitterly disappointed we couldn’t get over the line. But I’m incredibly proud of the heart, energy, and resilience this team showed,” added Stokes.

Chris Woakes’ Bravery Epitomizes England’s Spirit

One of the most stirring moments of Day 5 came when Chris Woakes, nursing a shoulder injury, walked out to bat with his left arm in a sling—determined to fight until the end. Stokes didn’t hold back his admiration for the courage displayed. “He spent yesterday thinking about which way around he was going to bat,” said Stokes. “We’ve got guys who’ve gone out there and played with broken fingers and broken feet. It shows how much playing for England means to these players.” Woakes’ gesture resonated with fans worldwide, symbolising the grit and passion that defined this Test series.

Siraj’s Five-Fer Seals the Deal for India

While England’s fightback was valiant, it was Mohammed Siraj who turned the game on its head. His relentless aggression with the second new ball rattled the hosts, finishing with a match-winning five-wicket haul. Prasidh Krishna’s timely strikes from the other end ensured England never quite recovered from the early blows.

Siraj’s performance, particularly on a final-day pitch offering little help, drew comparisons to some of India’s finest overseas fast-bowling efforts in recent years. His consistency under pressure added a heroic layer to India’s dramatic win.

Stokes on India-England Rivalry: “Emotions Are a Part of It”

Addressing the heated moments between players during the series, Stokes was candid but composed. “India vs England is always emotional. We won’t go to bed crying about what was said on the field, and neither would the Indians. That’s just part of the passion.” This mature take on sledging and on-field banter adds depth to the modern-day India-England rivalry, now among the most fiercely contested matchups in international cricket.