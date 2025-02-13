Blame Game In England Camp After Whitewash Against Team India, Captain Jos Butter Says THIS

England’s tour of India ended in shambles as Jos Buttler and his men suffered a humiliating 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series, capped by a crushing 142-run defeat in the final game at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With the ICC Champions Trophy looming, England's struggles have sparked intense scrutiny, raising questions about their approach and execution.

Jos Buttler: ‘We Were Outplayed by a Fantastic Team’

England captain Jos Buttler was candid in his assessment of the series loss, admitting that his team was thoroughly outclassed.

“Similar to the whole tour, we threatened in stages but were outplayed by a fantastic team. Our approach is the right one, it's just that we haven't executed well. We need to find ways to play that style better,” Buttler stated post-match, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Despite England’s aggressive brand of cricket, their inability to capitalize on strong starts proved to be their downfall. In the series decider, India’s imposing total of 356 was anchored by a masterful 112 from Shubman Gill, complemented by crucial knocks from Virat Kohli (52) and Shreyas Iyer (78).

England’s Familiar Batting Collapse

England’s response showed early promise as their openers attacked India’s bowlers. However, the familiar frailties resurfaced once Arshdeep Singh removed Philip Salt and Ben Duckett in quick succession. From a promising 68/1, England crumbled under relentless Indian pressure, eventually being bundled out for 214.

“Our intent was right, but we need to bat longer. We keep getting good starts, but we are not converting them into match-winning scores,” Buttler lamented.

India’s Clinical Domination

India’s all-round supremacy was the story of the series. Shubman Gill’s sublime century in the final match solidified his status as one of world cricket’s rising superstars, while the ever-reliable Kohli and Iyer provided crucial stability. With the ball, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah dismantled England’s middle order, exposing their vulnerability against spin and quality pace.

England’s Struggles Raise Alarm Ahead of Champions Trophy

The whitewash has left England grappling with tough questions ahead of the Champions Trophy. Their bowling attack lacked penetration, their middle order failed to capitalize on starts, and their once-feared batting lineup is struggling for consistency.

With England’s aggressive ‘Bazball’ approach coming under scrutiny in white-ball cricket, Buttler and the team management must find quick fixes before the marquee tournament.

“We were up against a really good side that keeps challenging us. We need to adapt and find ways to be more consistent,” Buttler conceded.