Blame Game In Gujarat Camp After Defeat Against Punjab Kings In IPL 2025, Captain Shubma Gill Says THIS

Gujarat Titans (GT) endured a heartbreaking 11-run defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their IPL 2025 season opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In a match filled with twists and turns, GT captain Shubman Gill admitted that conceding too many runs at the back end proved costly for his side.

"We got our chances when we were bowling and batting. Too many runs we conceded in the back end of the innings...Those three overs in the middle, we scored around 18 runs. That, and our first three overs we didn't score many runs. That cost us the game," Gill said post-match, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. Despite the loss, Gill highlighted a few positives, particularly in the bowling department. "Apart from that, many positives for us today. Not easy for someone to come and deliver those yorkers for someone who is on the bench. It's always a good wicket to bat on here," he added. With GT now aiming to bounce back, let’s analyze the key moments that shaped this contest.

Punjab Kings’ Batting Masterclass

After winning the toss, Gujarat opted to bowl first, hoping to capitalize on early swing conditions. However, Punjab’s debutant Priyansh Arya had other plans. The explosive opener took the attack to Gujarat's bowlers, smashing seven boundaries and two sixes in a blistering 47 off just 23 balls. His fireworks helped PBKS race to 50 within 4.3 overs before Rashid Khan dismissed him at 79/2.

Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai showed his intent early, launching a six off Rashid Khan on the very first ball he faced. However, his stay was short-lived as Sai Kishore removed him for 16. The left-arm spinner then delivered a dream over by trapping Glenn Maxwell for a golden duck.

Marcus Stoinis (20) and Shreyas Iyer (97*) then steadied Punjab’s innings with a crucial 57-run partnership. Iyer’s class was on full display as he anchored the innings beautifully, narrowly missing out on a well-deserved century. His 81-run stand with Shashank Singh (44 off 16) in the death overs proved to be the game-changing moment, propelling PBKS to a daunting 204/6 in 20 overs.

Sai Kishore emerged as the pick of the Gujarat bowlers, claiming 3/32, while Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada picked up one wicket each. However, GT’s inability to contain runs in the final overs proved to be their undoing.

Gujarat Titans’ Chase Falls Short

GT openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan provided a solid foundation with a 61-run partnership. However, Punjab struck back as Maxwell dismissed Gill for 33, breaking the momentum. Sudharsan kept the chase alive, hammering 74 off 41 balls, laced with five fours and six towering sixes. His dismissal to Arshdeep Singh at 145/2 in 12.3 overs proved to be a turning point.

Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford then stitched a crucial 54-run stand. Buttler, known for his finishing abilities, reached his half-century but fell to Marco Jansen for 54. Rahul Tewatia’s six-run cameo ended with an unfortunate run-out, adding to GT’s woes. Rutherford fought valiantly, keeping the Titans in the hunt with a gutsy 46 off 28 balls. But Arshdeep Singh’s brilliance in the death overs saw him remove Rutherford, all but sealing Punjab’s victory. Arshdeep was Punjab’s hero with the ball, finishing with 2/36 in four overs, while Jansen and Maxwell contributed with a wicket each. Despite a spirited fight from GT, they fell short, ending at 193/6 in 20 overs.

Key Takeaways from Gujarat’s Defeat