Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2905116https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/blame-game-in-gujarat-titans-after-defeat-against-lsg-in-ipl-2025-shubman-gill-says-this-2905116.html
NewsCricket
IPL 2025

Blame Game In Gujarat Titans After Defeat Against LSG In IPL 2025, Shubman Gill Says THIS

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill blamed a costly middle-overs collapse for their 33-run defeat to LSG, despite standout performances from Rutherford and Shahrukh Khan, as GT aims to regain momentum before the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 23, 2025, 10:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Blame Game In Gujarat Titans After Defeat Against LSG In IPL 2025, Shubman Gill Says THIS

In what turned out to be a thrilling yet disappointing night for the Gujarat Titans, the Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed high drama as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pulled off a 33-run win in a high-scoring contest. Despite staying atop the IPL 2025 points table, GT’s defeat has sparked introspection, with captain Shubman Gill admitting the team “gave away 15-20 runs too many.”

Also Read: Inside Shikhar Dhawan And Sophie Shine’s Love Story: From Dubai Meet-Cute To IPL Spotlight - In Pics

Middle-Overs Madness: Gill Blames Costly Overs for Loss

After a dominant start in the powerplay, where Gujarat managed to keep things tight without taking wickets, the real damage came between overs 7 to 20. In a brutally efficient middle-overs blitz, LSG amassed a staggering 180 runs, lifting their total to a daunting 234/5.

"We wanted to restrict them around 210. There's a huge difference between chasing 210 and 230. That phase after the powerplay hurt us the most," said GT skipper Shubman Gill during the post-match presentation.

While Gill’s own knock of 35 off 20 balls was brisk and impactful, it lacked the staying power GT desperately needed in the chase. His dismissal in the 8th over by Avesh Khan turned the tide further in LSG’s favour.

Standout Performers: Rutherford & Shahrukh Shine in Vain

Despite the defeat, Gujarat Titans unearthed two major positives — Sherfane Rutherford and Shahrukh Khan. Their blistering cameos kept GT alive in the chase till the 17th over, before the scoreboard pressure proved too much.

Rutherford, known for his six-hitting prowess, brought GT fans to their feet, while Shahrukh’s aggressive intent in the middle order finally came good. Their resurgence is a positive sign as GT looks to fine-tune its lineup for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

"Lots of positives for us – Rutherford and Shahrukh's batting was a big plus," Gill noted, adding that regaining rhythm before the knockout phase is now the key focus.

LSG’s Bowling Brilliance: O’Rourke and Maharaj Deliver Under Pressure

Lucknow's victory was built on the back of two exceptional spells from William O’Rourke and Akash Singh Maharaj, who ripped through GT’s batting order with pace and precision. Their variations, especially at the death, throttled GT's scoring rate and ensured the asking rate stayed out of reach.

This victory gives LSG a glimmer of hope to sneak into the top four, although they still sit sixth with 12 points from 13 games.

Gill’s Stellar Season Continues Amid Team Setback

Individually, Shubman Gill’s IPL 2025 campaign remains one of the standout storylines this season. With 636 runs in 13 matches, including six fifties and an average of 57.82, the GT captain is not just leading by example, but also staking a strong claim for the Orange Cap.

Yet, as Gill pointed out, it's no longer about individual brilliance: "Getting back some momentum would be key, and we want to get back to winning ways heading into the playoffs."

Road Ahead: Titans Face Dhoni’s CSK in League Finale

All eyes now shift to the Titans’ final league clash — a blockbuster face-off against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, May 25, at the same venue. With playoff seeding and bragging rights at stake, expect fireworks when these IPL giants collide.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

TAGS

IPL 2025IPL 2025 Gujarat Titans vs LSG highlightsShubman Gill post-match commentsGujarat Titans latest newsLSG vs GT match analysisIPL 2025 points table todayShubman Gill IPL 2025 statsRutherford and Shahrukh Khan battingGT vs LSG full match reportIPL 2025 playoff scenariosGujarat Titans team performance reviewLucknow Super Giants win over GTIPL 2025 match today summaryAkash Singh Maharaj bowling spellWilliam O’Rourke IPL performanceGT vs LSG turning pointIPL 2025 news updatesShubman Gill captaincy analysisGT next match IPL 2025CSK vs GT upcoming matchIPL 2025 best batsmanIPL 2025 high-scoring matchesIPL 2025 GT match reviewIPL 2025 playoff raceShubman Gill Orange Cap contenderGT vs LSG key momentsIPL 2025 match highlights videoIPL 2025 Ahmedabad stadium matchIPL 2025 GT match scheduleIPL 2025 match results todayIPL 2025 expert match prediction
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK