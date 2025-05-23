Blame Game In Gujarat Titans After Defeat Against LSG In IPL 2025, Shubman Gill Says THIS

In what turned out to be a thrilling yet disappointing night for the Gujarat Titans, the Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed high drama as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pulled off a 33-run win in a high-scoring contest. Despite staying atop the IPL 2025 points table, GT’s defeat has sparked introspection, with captain Shubman Gill admitting the team “gave away 15-20 runs too many.”

Middle-Overs Madness: Gill Blames Costly Overs for Loss

After a dominant start in the powerplay, where Gujarat managed to keep things tight without taking wickets, the real damage came between overs 7 to 20. In a brutally efficient middle-overs blitz, LSG amassed a staggering 180 runs, lifting their total to a daunting 234/5.

"We wanted to restrict them around 210. There's a huge difference between chasing 210 and 230. That phase after the powerplay hurt us the most," said GT skipper Shubman Gill during the post-match presentation.

While Gill’s own knock of 35 off 20 balls was brisk and impactful, it lacked the staying power GT desperately needed in the chase. His dismissal in the 8th over by Avesh Khan turned the tide further in LSG’s favour.

Standout Performers: Rutherford & Shahrukh Shine in Vain

Despite the defeat, Gujarat Titans unearthed two major positives — Sherfane Rutherford and Shahrukh Khan. Their blistering cameos kept GT alive in the chase till the 17th over, before the scoreboard pressure proved too much.

Rutherford, known for his six-hitting prowess, brought GT fans to their feet, while Shahrukh’s aggressive intent in the middle order finally came good. Their resurgence is a positive sign as GT looks to fine-tune its lineup for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

"Lots of positives for us – Rutherford and Shahrukh's batting was a big plus," Gill noted, adding that regaining rhythm before the knockout phase is now the key focus.

LSG’s Bowling Brilliance: O’Rourke and Maharaj Deliver Under Pressure

Lucknow's victory was built on the back of two exceptional spells from William O’Rourke and Akash Singh Maharaj, who ripped through GT’s batting order with pace and precision. Their variations, especially at the death, throttled GT's scoring rate and ensured the asking rate stayed out of reach.

This victory gives LSG a glimmer of hope to sneak into the top four, although they still sit sixth with 12 points from 13 games.

Gill’s Stellar Season Continues Amid Team Setback

Individually, Shubman Gill’s IPL 2025 campaign remains one of the standout storylines this season. With 636 runs in 13 matches, including six fifties and an average of 57.82, the GT captain is not just leading by example, but also staking a strong claim for the Orange Cap.

Yet, as Gill pointed out, it's no longer about individual brilliance: "Getting back some momentum would be key, and we want to get back to winning ways heading into the playoffs."

Road Ahead: Titans Face Dhoni’s CSK in League Finale

All eyes now shift to the Titans’ final league clash — a blockbuster face-off against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, May 25, at the same venue. With playoff seeding and bragging rights at stake, expect fireworks when these IPL giants collide.