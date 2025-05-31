In a thrilling IPL 2025 Eliminator at Mullanpur, the five-time champions Mumbai Indians showcased nerves of steel to outgun Gujarat Titans by 20 runs and storm into Qualifier 2, where they will face Punjab Kings. Despite standout performances from Sai Sudharsan (80 off 49) and Washington Sundar (48 off 24), the Titans crumbled under pressure, falling short in a daunting chase of 229. Led by a fiery Rohit Sharma and a destructive debut by Jonny Bairstow, MI posted a mammoth 228/5. Gujarat, sloppy in the field and inconsistent with the ball, paid a heavy price for three dropped catches—two of them giving Rohit lifelines that proved fatal.

Gill’s Candid Admission: "Doesn't Help When You Drop 3 Catches"

A visibly heartbroken Shubman Gill, Gujarat Titans’ captain, didn’t mince words after his team’s elimination. “Definitely not easy when we drop three sitters. Wasn’t easy for the bowlers to control, and it doesn’t help when you do that in a knockout game,” Gill admitted at the post-match presentation.

The Titans had entered the playoffs as one of the most consistent sides this season, but back-to-back defeats, including this one, saw their promising campaign end in heartbreak.

Bairstow and Rohit Set the Tone Early for Mumbai

Jonny Bairstow, playing his first game of IPL 2025, wasted no time making an impact. The Englishman smashed 47 off just 22 balls, targeting Gujarat’s best bowler, Prasidh Krishna, for 26 runs in a single over, including three towering sixes.

Rohit Sharma, who benefitted from two dropped chances on 3 and 12, made Gujarat regret their mistakes with a vintage 81 off 50 balls. His calculated assault, especially against Rashid Khan, lifted MI to 79/0 in the powerplay, their best start this season.

From there, the momentum never slipped. Suryakumar Yadav (33 off 20), Tilak Varma (25 off 11), and Hardik Pandya (17 off 5)* chipped in, ensuring Mumbai crossed the 225-run mark for the third game in a row.

Sudharsan Shines, But GT Fall Just Short

Chasing 229 under lights with heavy dew was always going to be tough. But Sai Sudharsan, Gujarat's breakout star of IPL 2025, played with elegance and composure. His knock of 80 from 49 balls, filled with drives and precision placement, kept GT alive deep into the chase.

When Jasprit Bumrah delivered a perfect yorker to dismiss Washington and Richard Gleeson castled Sudharsan with a slower delivery, the momentum shifted. The equation came down to 24 off the final over, but GT’s hopes faded as Gleeson, despite a hamstring issue, bowled three superb balls before being replaced by Ashwini Kumar.

Fielding Lapses Haunt Gujarat Once Again

Gujarat’s fielding has been a concern all season, and in a game of such magnitude, it proved costly. Gerald Coetzee and Kusal Mendis dropped sitters off Rohit and Surya, allowing MI to set an imposing total.

It was the third time in a row that Gujarat conceded 225+—a stat that underscores their bowling and fielding woes at the business end of the season.

What’s Next for Mumbai Indians?

With this win, Mumbai Indians march into Qualifier 2 against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad, eyeing a spot in the IPL 2025 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who already sealed their place with a thrilling win in Qualifier 1.