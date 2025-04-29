Blame Game In Gujarat Titans Camp After Defeat Against Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2025, Captain Shubman Gill Says THIS

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur witnessed one of the most explosive batting performances in IPL 2025 as Rajasthan Royals (RR) stunned Gujarat Titans (GT) with a jaw-dropping eight-wicket win, chasing down a mammoth target of 210 in just 15.5 overs. The star of the night? A relatively lesser-known name before this match—Vaibhab Suryavanshi, whose 38-ball 101 rewrote the script and ignited a fresh chapter in IPL folklore. GT’s defeat wasn’t just a loss—it was a complete unraveling, and the fallout has sparked a wave of introspection and finger-pointing within the Titans' dressing room.

Vaibhab Suryavanshi's Century: A Star is Born in IPL 2025

Suryavanshi's century was nothing short of a masterclass in power-hitting, featuring 11 sixes and 7 fours. From the moment he walked in, he launched a calculated assault, especially in the powerplay, which yielded a staggering 78 runs in the first six overs. His 166-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal (70 off 40)* left Gujarat’s bowlers directionless and their plans in shambles.

Post-match, even Shubman Gill couldn’t hold back his admiration, saying, "It was his day. His hitting was just tremendous and he made full use of it." It’s a performance that not only resurrects RR’s slim playoff hopes but also firmly plants Suryavanshi on the radar as one of IPL 2025’s breakout stars.

Captain Shubman Gill: “We Lost It in the Powerplay”

In what can only be described as a humbling night for the Titans, GT captain Shubman Gill admitted his team was outclassed from the get-go. Speaking after the loss, Gill candidly pointed to the powerplay as the turning point: "They took the game away from us early on, and credit to them for that."

Gill himself was absent from the field during RR’s chase due to a back spasm, a development that may have compounded Gujarat’s tactical issues. He explained, "Felt a little spasm in my back and we’ve got a game in a couple of days, so we didn’t want to risk it."

With Gujarat now sitting at third on the points table with 12 points from 9 games, the skipper emphasized a game-by-game approach moving forward. "The next match is at Ahmedabad, where we've done well historically. We aim to bounce back."

Gill’s Knock and Buttler’s Cameo Wasted in GT’s Collapse

Earlier in the evening, GT seemed to have done enough with the bat. Shubman Gill's fluent 84 off 50 balls, backed by Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 50 off 26, propelled GT to a formidable 209/4. Maheesh Theekshana emerged as the pick of the RR bowlers with 2/35, keeping things just about in check on a belter of a track.

Yet, the Titans' bowling attack faltered spectacularly in the second innings. None of the bowlers could find answers to the relentless aggression from RR’s top order. The blame game has reportedly begun behind closed doors, with missed catches, poor field placements, and lack of execution during the powerplay drawing criticism.

Rajasthan Royals Roar Back to Life

Despite sitting eighth on the table with just 6 points from 10 games, this morale-boosting win keeps RR mathematically alive in the IPL 2025 playoff race. The key now lies in carrying forward the momentum, especially with Suryavanshi and Jaiswal in devastating form.

This victory also sets the tone for potential upsets in the latter half of the tournament—reminding every contender that form, on its day, can be irrelevant when brilliance strikes.