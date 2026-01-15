Blame Game In Indian Camp After Defeat Against New Zealand in 2nd ODI, Coach Says This

India’s defeat in the second ODI against New Zealand at Rajkot has triggered uncomfortable questions inside the dressing room. The spotlight has firmly shifted to India’s spin bowling after the visitors chased down 285 with seven wickets in hand to level the series 1-1. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate admitted that India fell short in execution and hinted that the team management may have misread the conditions on a surface that rewarded spin later in the evening.

Spin Plans Under the Scanner

India went in with two specialist spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, while New Zealand operated with three. The difference showed.

New Zealand’s spinners applied sustained pressure through the middle overs, conceding just 76 runs in 20 overs. India’s spin pair, by contrast, leaked 126 runs in 18 overs and failed to strike when the game was drifting.

Ten Doeschate acknowledged the imbalance. He conceded that an extra spinner could have helped but stressed that better execution was expected from the combination India fielded.

Daryl Mitchell’s Masterclass Turns the Game

At the heart of New Zealand’s chase was Daryl Mitchell, who produced a calm, calculated unbeaten 131. His innings was a lesson in game awareness and controlled aggression.

Mitchell identified Kuldeep as the key threat and refused to let him settle. By using the depth of the crease and rotating strike early, he took the sting out of India’s main wicket-taking option.

After the match, Mitchell openly praised Kuldeep’s quality, calling him one of the best spinners in world cricket, while explaining how adapting quickly helped New Zealand seize control.

Early Wickets, Missed Opportunity

India actually began well. New Zealand crawled to 34 in the powerplay before losing Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls, slipping to 46 for two. The match was firmly in India’s grasp.

What followed was a familiar pattern. Loose deliveries, defensive fields, and a lack of penetration allowed Mitchell and Will Young to rebuild without scoreboard pressure. Under Shubman Gill, India struggled to find a plan once the ball softened.

Kuldeep endured an unusually expensive outing, finishing with figures that reflected how well New Zealand planned against him. Jadeja bowled with control but could not provide the breakthroughs India desperately needed.

Selection Calls and What Went Wrong

India had added Ayush Badoni to the squad as spin cover but opted against playing him. Instead, the think tank leaned on a sixth bowling option that failed to make an impact.

Ten Doeschate admitted that New Zealand read the conditions better on the night. He emphasized that losses rarely come down to one decision but accepted that India’s spin lengths and middle-overs control must improve quickly.

Series Decider Looms Large

With the three-match ODI series level at 1-1, the final game in Indore now carries added pressure. India’s spinners are likely to be under intense scrutiny, especially with opposition batters showing a clear blueprint to counter them.

Mitchell’s finishing touch, an audacious scoop to seal the win, summed up the evening. It was New Zealand’s clarity versus India’s hesitation, a contrast that ultimately decided the contest.