In a nail-biting contest of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, India Women suffered their first defeat of the tournament at the hands of a clinical South Africa side. Despite posting a competitive 251, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur admitted that the Proteas deserved the win, praising their star performers Nadine de Klerk and Chloe Tryon.

South Africa’s Masterclass: De Klerk and Tryon Shine

South Africa chased down India’s total with just three wickets in hand, thanks to a breathtaking 84* by Nadine de Klerk and a solid 70 from captain Laura Wolvaardt. The duo’s crucial partnership of 69 runs for the seventh wicket underlined the Proteas’ depth and composure under pressure.

De Klerk, awarded Player of the Match, credited her ability to remain calm in pressure situations and highlighted the importance of her partnership with Tryon in navigating India’s challenging total. “I love being under pressure. World Cups bring out the best in you, and today we executed our plan perfectly,” De Klerk remarked. Her aggressive yet calculated approach, combined with her natural big-hitting skills, proved decisive in sealing South Africa’s second consecutive victory.

South Africa’s captain, Wolvaardt, lauded the resilience of her team while also acknowledging India’s fighting spirit. “Richa Ghosh batted incredibly well; she is one of the best batters at the death in the world and really tough to contain. Our pace bowlers bowled brilliantly, but India made us work hard,” Wolvaardt said.

Richa Ghosh’s Heroics Overshadowed by Collapse

India’s innings was anchored by a brilliant 94 from Richa Ghosh, who came in at No. 8 and produced the highest score by a number eight batter in Women’s ODI World Cup history. Her partnership of 88 runs with Sneh Rana, the highest eighth-wicket stand for India Women in WODIs, briefly revived India’s innings before quick wickets in the final overs curtailed the total.

Harmanpreet Kaur admitted that the top order failed to shoulder responsibility. “Even though we collapsed while batting, we still managed to put 250 on the board. Chloe and de Klerk batted exceptionally; they showed it was a very good pitch and deserved the win. Today was a tough game, but there are positives and learnings to take forward,” Kaur stated.

Sneh Rana’s cameo was crucial, adding stability in the middle overs and supporting Ghosh’s onslaught. The duo’s effort kept India competitive, highlighting the depth of talent in the lower order, but it wasn’t enough to stave off a determined South African chase.

Tactical Insights: Where India Fell Short

Analysts point to India’s inability to rotate the strike effectively in the top order as a key factor in the collapse. While the total of 251 was competitive on a good pitch in Visakhapatnam, the lack of partnerships in the middle overs allowed South Africa to stay within striking distance.

Conversely, South Africa executed their chase with tactical precision, combining patience and aggression. De Klerk’s ability to accelerate in the back 10 overs, alongside Tryon, ensured that India’s bowling attack couldn’t build sustained pressure. This strategic approach underlines South Africa’s growing reputation as a formidable force in the Women’s World Cup.