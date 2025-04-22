Blame Game In KKR Camp After Defeat Against Gujarat Titans In IPL 2025, Captain Ajinkya Rahane Says THIS

In a high-stakes IPL 2025 clash at Eden Gardens, the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) title defense took a major hit as they slumped to a 39-run defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans. What followed was not just another post-match presser—but a moment of reckoning, as KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane candidly admitted that the 199-run target was "chaseable" and squarely blamed the team's batting for the loss. This loss pushes Kolkata to the seventh spot in the IPL 2025 points table, leaving the defending champions staring down a tough road ahead. With only four points from eight matches, the cracks in the KKR camp are no longer hidden—they're wide open and demanding attention.

A Tale of Two Powerplays: Titans' Poise vs KKR's Panic

After electing to bowl first on what was expected to be a batting-friendly Eden surface, KKR delivered a commendable performance with the ball. Mohammed Shami, Andre Russell, and Varun Chakravarthy kept things tight early on, but it was Shubman Gill’s classy 90 off 55 balls that set the platform for Gujarat’s imposing total of 198/3.

In contrast, KKR’s powerplay turned into a nightmare. Mohammed Siraj struck gold early, trapping Rahmanullah Gurbaz LBW with a seaming delivery that set the tone. While Sunil Narine and Ajinkya Rahane's 41-run stand offered a flicker of hope, Rashid Khan’s brilliance snuffed it out, removing Narine just when he looked settled.

Captain’s Lone Fight: Rahane’s Grit Not Enough

Ajinkya Rahane played a captain’s knock, notching up a fighting fifty while holding one end. But with wickets tumbling around him, it became clear this was a solo rescue mission doomed from the start. The experienced right-hander looked fluent and composed, but the lack of support from the other end proved decisive.

In his post-match remarks, Rahane didn’t mince words. “I thought 199 was chaseable. We came back really well with the ball. But chasing such targets needs a solid start—and we’re struggling there," he admitted.

Middle Order Misfires Again: The Iyer-Russell-Rinku Conundrum

While Rahane’s calm assessment took center stage, the spotlight quickly shifted to his deputy, Venkatesh Iyer, who once again failed to justify his high price tag with a sluggish 14 off 19 balls. The ever-dangerous Andre Russell and Rinku Singh, both crucial to KKR’s 2024 title run, looked like shadows of their former selves—each falling cheaply under pressure.

This recurring trend of middle-order collapses is fast becoming KKR’s Achilles heel. Rahane stressed the need for urgency and bravery in the batting unit, saying, “This format is about being brave. You've got to take a positive mindset and learn from mistakes.”

Bright Spots and Bigger Questions

Among the gloom, one name stood out—Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Though he didn’t light up the scoreboard, Rahane’s faith in the youngster was evident: “He’s been batting really well. We pushed the other boys today to raise the run rate, and Angkrish has shown great intent.”

With fielding errors also costing vital runs, Rahane urged his team to tighten up their basics. “You can control fielding. Save 10–15 runs and it makes a difference. We need to be switched on from ball one,” he said.