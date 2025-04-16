Blame Game In KKR Camp After Defeat Against PBKS, Captain Ajinkya Rahane Says THIS

In a gripping encounter at Mullanpur, Punjab Kings (PBKS) emerged victorious over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 16 runs, in what turned out to be a thrilling, yet deeply disappointing, match for KKR. The defending champions, despite restricting PBKS to a modest total, were undone by a dismal batting collapse, leaving captain Ajinkya Rahane to shoulder the blame for a game-changing dismissal. As KKR’s loss to PBKS continues to make headlines, Rahane’s honest admission and reflective comments offer a glimpse into the team’s mindset as they look to regroup and bounce back in the ongoing IPL season.

KKR's Batting Collapse: A Disastrous Chase

When KKR took to the field chasing a modest 112, the match appeared to be within reach. However, the PBKS bowlers had other plans, turning the contest on its head with a combination of skill and pressure. KKR’s innings, which had initially seemed promising, unraveled swiftly. Despite valiant efforts from Andre Russell (17 from 11 balls) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (37 from 28 balls), KKR’s pursuit of PBKS’s total ended in heartbreak as they were bowled out for a mere 95 in 15.1 overs.

The turning point came early in the chase when Rahane, leading his side, succumbed to a poor shot selection. His wicket fell, contributing to the team’s momentum loss. Rahane, in his post-match comments, was candid about the incident, taking full responsibility for the dismissal. “I’ll take the blame for my poor shot,” said Rahane. “I played the wrong shot, and that cost us. I was not sure about the LBW decision, and that hesitation did not help our cause.”

Rahane's Honest Admission: A Call for Positivity

Despite the crushing loss, Rahane remained composed, emphasizing the need for the team to remain positive. “We batted really badly as a unit,” he acknowledged. “We take full responsibility, but we must stay positive because half the tournament is still ahead of us.” His words reflect a calm approach, trying to inspire confidence in his teammates and stressing that the season was far from over.

Rahane further discussed the tactical missteps during the chase, highlighting that the conditions at Mullanpur demanded a more cautious approach. “On this wicket, you need to play with the full face of the bat. The sweep was hard to execute,” Rahane explained. His analysis of the wicket, combined with his self-reflection, reveals a captain who understands the need to adapt and motivate his team for future matches.

PBKS's Brilliant Bowling and Fielding Display

While KKR's batting collapse was a significant talking point, credit must be given to PBKS for their exceptional performance with the ball. Yuzvendra Chahal (4/28) and Marco Jansen (3/17) were the standout bowlers, delivering spellbinding performances that left KKR's batters struggling. Chahal’s four-wicket haul was particularly impactful, as he dismantled KKR’s middle order with precision and guile. Jansen, with his pace and bounce, kept the pressure mounting, proving to be an invaluable asset for PBKS.

The efforts of PBKS’s bowlers were complemented by some brilliant fielding, especially from Ramandeep Singh, whose sharp efforts in the field helped halt KKR's progress during the chase. With a well-rounded team performance, PBKS managed to defend their meager total of 111 successfully.

A Tight Contest in the Powerplay

The match began with PBKS opting to bat first, and they got off to a blistering start. Priyansh Arya (22 from 12 balls) and Prabhsimran Singh (30 from 15 balls) put on a fiery 39-run stand. However, KKR’s bowlers hit back hard, particularly Harshit Rana (3/25), who sparked a collapse in the PBKS camp. Thanks to excellent fielding and a disciplined bowling effort, KKR reduced PBKS to 54/4 by the end of the powerplay, and from there, they never truly regained control. Sunil Narine (2/14) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/21) put the finishing touches on a spectacular bowling performance, helping KKR bowl PBKS out for just 111 in 15.3 overs.