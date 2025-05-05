Blame Game In Lucknow Super Giants Camp In IPL 2025 After Defeat Against Punjab Kings, Captain Rishabh Pant Says THIS

In what turned out to be a high-scoring showdown at the scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, Punjab Kings (PBKS) outclassed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 37 runs in Match 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, climbing to second on the points table. While Ayush Badoni's gritty half-century kept LSG’s hopes flickering, Rishabh Pant’s men were left ruing missed chances—literally.

Punjab Kings Blaze Through With the Bat

Opting to bat first on a batting-friendly surface, Punjab Kings put on a fireworks show, racking up an imposing 236/5 in their 20 overs. Josh Inglis set the tone early with a blistering 30 off just 14 deliveries, including four towering sixes.

However, it was Prabhsimran Singh’s explosive 71 off 38 balls that laid the foundation. His fluent strokeplay, laced with audacious lofts and elegant drives, was the anchor around which PBKS built their innings. His 78-run partnership with skipper Shreyas Iyer (45 off 25 balls) took the game away from LSG’s grip early.

The late flourish came courtesy of Shashank Singh, who smashed an unbeaten 33 off just 15 balls, ensuring PBKS crossed the daunting 230-run mark. Despite the carnage, Akash Singh (2/30) and Digvesh Rathi (2/46) were the only bowlers to walk away with some credit for LSG.

LSG’s Top Order Collapse Derails Chase

Chasing 237, the Lucknow Super Giants crumbled under scoreboard pressure. The top-order once again failed to fire, collapsing to 73/5 inside 9 overs. Key names like de Kock, Pooran, and Hooda fell cheaply, leaving the middle-order with a mountain to climb.

In the middle of the wreckage, Ayush Badoni emerged as a lone warrior, playing one of the most courageous knocks of the season. His 74 off 40 balls, including five fours and five sixes, was a blend of composure and calculated aggression.

He was well supported by Abdul Samad, whose 45 off 24 balls featured clean hitting and smart rotation of strike. The duo added 81 runs for the sixth wicket, giving LSG a glimmer of hope, but the target proved too tall.

Arshdeep Singh Stars With the Ball

Arshdeep Singh was the hero with the ball for PBKS, delivering a sensational four-over spell that yielded three wickets for just 16 runs. His pinpoint yorkers and clever variations strangled LSG’s chase at the death.

Azmatullah Omarzai (2/33) complemented Arshdeep’s efforts with two crucial middle-over breakthroughs, while Marco Jansen and Yuzvendra Chahal chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Rishabh Pant Blames Missed Chances and Poor Execution

In the post-match press conference, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant didn't mince his words, pointing to dropped catches and a poor start as the key reasons for the defeat.

“Definitely too many runs. When you're gonna drop crucial catches at the wrong time, it is going to hurt you badly... We didn’t pick the length right at the start,” said Pant.

He acknowledged the top-order's inconsistency and emphasized the importance of batting depth:

“Every time, they can't do the heavy job for us... That hurt us badly.”

Pant, however, remained optimistic, stressing that LSG’s playoff hopes are still alive if they can win their next three matches.

Playoff Picture: PBKS Soar, LSG Stumble

With this emphatic victory, Punjab Kings now sit second on the IPL 2025 points table, boasting 15 points from 11 games. The net run rate boost could also prove vital in a tightly contested playoff race.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, face an uphill battle. With just five wins in 11 matches, their margin for error has disappeared.