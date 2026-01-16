Blame Game In Mumbai Indians Camp After Defeat Against UP Warriorz, Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Say THIS

The Mumbai Indians (MI) camp is searching for answers after a clinical UP Warriorz (UPW) side handed the defending champions a 7-wicket defeat at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy on Thursday. Despite a resilient half-century from Nat Sciver-Brunt, the Blue Brigade failed to defend a total of 161, leaving Captain Harmanpreet Kaur to reflect on a tactical shortfall.

Harmanpreet Kaur Identifies "Missing" 20 Runs

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Harmanpreet did not mince words regarding her team's batting approach. Despite a steady start in the powerplay, MI struggled to accelerate in the middle overs.

"I felt 180 was what we were looking for because we knew batting first is not easy on this track," Harmanpreet stated. While she praised the late-innings surge from Nat Sciver-Brunt (65 off 43) and Nicola Carey (32)*, the captain emphasized that the platform laid by the openers lacked the necessary urgency. "Runs were not enough on the board," she added, pointing to the 161-5 total as the primary catalyst for the loss.

The Dew Factor and Bowling Struggles

The second innings saw the Navi Mumbai humidity take its toll. A thick layer of dew made it nearly impossible for MI’s star-studded bowling attack, including Amelia Kerr and Shabnim Ismail, to grip the ball effectively.

Kaur noted that while she experimented with different bowling options to break partnerships, the lack of scoreboard pressure made the task easy for the Warriorz. "Setting up a total is something we are looking forward to improving. Chasing is always better when dew is there," she admitted.

Harleen Deol’s Redemption Arc

The story of the night, however, belonged to Harleen Deol. After the controversy of being "retired out" in the previous fixture, Deol walked out with a point to prove. She anchored the chase with a masterful 64 off 39 balls*, laced with 12 boundaries.

Harmanpreet was quick to credit her opponent’s resilience. "Credit goes to Harleen the way she batted today. She showed why she is in the side and what she can bring to the team. She came up with a very positive mindset."

Tactical Analysis: Where MI Lost the Plot

While Nat Sciver-Brunt’s 151.16 strike rate kept MI in the hunt, the lack of support from the top order proved fatal. Amanjot Kaur’s 38 off 33 balls provided stability but lacked the aggression needed to push the score past 180. In contrast, UPW’s Chloe Tryon provided the finishing touch with a blistering 27 off just 11 balls, ensuring the Warriorz reached 162-3 in just 18.1 overs.