Blame Game in Mumbai Indians Camp: Hardik Pandya calls out bowlers after crushing RR defeat in IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals outclassed Mumbai Indians by 27 runs in a rain-shortened IPL 2026 clash in Guwahati, with Hardik Pandya clearly admitting the bowling unit “was not at all up to the mark.” In an 11-over contest, RR posted a daunting 150/3, powered by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s blistering 77*, leaving MI chasing the game from the very start.

This defeat highlights a growing concern for Mumbai Indians, their inability to control key phases, especially the powerplay, in high-pressure T20 games.

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Hardik Pandya Admits Bowling Failure

Hardik Pandya did not shy away from calling out his bowlers after the loss. Reflecting on the powerplay damage, he said:

“(Bowling in the powerplay) I think we didn't execute the deliveries which we were supposed to and they played well. Our bowlers need to take the responsibility. As a bowling group, we were not at all up to the mark and they played tremendous cricket.”

He further broke down the margin of defeat in sharp detail:

“It's T20 cricket, it's about always bowling those right couple of balls. And if you see 27, that means we are talking about five good balls and five less sixes.”

This insight is telling. In a shortened 11-over game, even a few missed deliveries can swing the match decisively.

Powerplay Carnage Set the Tone

Mumbai Indians effectively lost the match in the first few overs. Rajasthan Royals stormed to 59 runs in the powerplay, with Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi taking apart MI’s new-ball attack.

Pandya acknowledged how that phase changed the game:

“But as I said, their openers kind of enforced couple of overs, threw us out of the game. Then throughout we were catching up and yeah, we fell short.”

Despite having experienced bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, MI failed to execute consistent lengths or apply pressure early.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earns High Praise

One of the biggest talking points from the match was the fearless knock from young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who smashed 39 off just 14 balls.

Pandya was visibly impressed:

“(On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi) It's quite fascinating to see a 17 or a 16-year-old boy and playing the way he played. At the same point of time, discussing so much about him in the preparation leading up to the game. So yeah, amazing to see the way he bats, the kind of fearlessness he has, the kind of shots he has. I wish him absolute good luck in the future.”

The innings showcased not just raw power, but composure against top-quality bowlers, marking him as a serious emerging talent in IPL 2026.

Why MI’s Batting Was Not to Blame

Interestingly, Pandya chose not to criticize his batting unit, despite the team falling short by 27 runs.

“(Needed a better batting approach?) I would not put this game on the batting. This was definitely the bowling unit which had to take responsibility.”

The numbers support this view. Chasing 150 in 11 overs is equivalent to an extremely high required rate. Contributions from Sherfane Rutherford and Naman Dhir kept MI in the hunt briefly, but the target was always out of reach after the powerplay damage.