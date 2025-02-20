Blame Game In Pakistan Camp After Defeat Against New Zealand In Champions Trophy 2025 Opener, Captain Mohammad Rizwan

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 kicked off with a high-voltage clash in Karachi, where Pakistan, playing on home soil, faced a humiliating 60-run defeat at the hands of a clinical New Zealand side. The loss not only exposed Pakistan’s vulnerabilities but also sparked immediate criticism within the camp, with skipper Mohammad Rizwan acknowledging the team’s repeated mistakes that cost them the game.

New Zealand’s Comeback Shocks Pakistan

Winning the toss and electing to bowl first, Pakistan seemed to have the upper hand initially. Their pace attack, led by Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, put the Kiwis on the back foot, reducing them to 73/3. However, what followed was a game-defining partnership between Tom Latham and Will Young.

Latham’s unbeaten 118 and Young’s well-compiled 107 turned the game around for New Zealand. The duo stitched a crucial 118-run stand, rescuing their side from early trouble. But it was Glenn Phillips’ explosive 61 off just 39 balls that truly broke Pakistan’s spirit. His late fireworks ensured New Zealand finished at a daunting 320/5, a total that Rizwan later admitted was beyond their expectations.

“We thought the target would be around 260 when we took early wickets. But Young and Latham batted exceptionally, and our execution in the final overs wasn’t up to the mark,” Rizwan said after the match.

Death Over Woes Continue for Pakistan

Pakistan’s struggles in the final overs came back to haunt them once again. After dominating for the first 40 overs, their bowlers leaked 113 runs in the last 10. Shaheen Afridi, one of Pakistan’s most reliable pacers, had an off day, conceding 18 runs in the 47th over. Haris Rauf, too, failed to contain the flow, giving away 14 runs in the final over. The same mistakes had cost Pakistan games in the past, and the trend continued in the Champions Trophy opener.

“Our death bowling was poor, and it has been a concern for a while. We failed to execute our plans under pressure,” Rizwan admitted.

Batting Collapse Seals Pakistan’s Fate

A 321-run chase was always going to be challenging, but Pakistan’s top order crumbled under pressure. The early setback of Fakhar Zaman, who injured himself in the first over while fielding, further dented their hopes. Though he returned to bat, his restricted mobility saw him struggle to score freely, managing only 24 off 41 balls.

With Babar Azam (12) and Saud Shakeel (9) falling cheaply, Pakistan was reeling at 55/3 inside the powerplay. Rizwan (48) and Iftikhar Ahmed (36) tried to resurrect the innings, but the mounting required run rate meant they had to take risks, leading to their downfall. Matt Henry and Trent Boult ran riot, picking up crucial wickets at regular intervals, ensuring Pakistan never found momentum.

The middle and lower order offered little resistance, folding for 260 in 47.3 overs, handing New Zealand a comfortable victory.

Rizwan’s ‘Normal Match’ Remark Raises Eyebrows

What raised further debate was Rizwan’s post-match statement regarding their upcoming must-win clash against arch-rivals India. Despite the high stakes, Rizwan downplayed the pressure, calling it a “normal match.”

“We are not thinking about being defending champions or putting extra pressure on ourselves. This match is gone, and the next one is just another game,” he stated.

However, given Pakistan’s history with India in ICC events, fans and experts believe it will be anything but normal. With their semi-final hopes now hanging by a thread, Pakistan must regroup quickly before the high-octane clash in Dubai.