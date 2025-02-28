Blame Game In Pakistan Camp After Elimination From Champions Trophy 2025, Captain Mohammad Rizwan Gives Bizarre Explanation

Pakistan’s campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ended in disaster, sparking widespread criticism and introspection. Hosting an ICC tournament for the first time in 29 years, Pakistan entered the event with high expectations, but back-to-back defeats against New Zealand and India ensured their premature exit. Their final group-stage fixture against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi was washed out, leaving them winless in the tournament. As the fallout continues, captain Mohammad Rizwan’s post-exit explanation has raised eyebrows across the cricketing world.

Pakistan’s Champions Trophy Debacle: A Tournament to Forget

Pakistan started their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on a disappointing note with a 60-run defeat against New Zealand, followed by a six-wicket loss to India, effectively ending their hopes of reaching the semifinals. The washed-out game against Bangladesh added insult to injury, leaving Pakistan without a single victory in the tournament.

While rain played spoilsport in Rawalpindi, where two games were abandoned, it was Pakistan’s underwhelming performance with both bat and ball that led to their downfall. The team failed to cope with pressure, and their inability to execute in crucial moments proved costly.

Mohammad Rizwan’s Bizarre Explanation After Pakistan’s Exit

Speaking after Pakistan’s elimination, captain Mohammad Rizwan admitted the team’s shortcomings but gave a rather perplexing justification for their failure.

“We wanted to do well and perform in front of our nation. The expectations were very high. Unfortunately, we made mistakes, and it is disappointing. We will learn from this and hope to perform better in the future,” Rizwan stated.

He further pointed to injuries as a key factor in their dismal campaign.

“We lost key players like Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub to injuries, and that disturbed the balance of the team. One side of the argument is that this impacted our performance, but we cannot use it as an excuse.”

Rizwan’s remarks didn’t sit well with fans and experts, as Pakistan’s failures went beyond just injuries. Tactical errors, lack of adaptability, and failure to handle pressure, especially against India, were more glaring reasons for their early exit.

Azhar Mahmood Blames ‘Too Much Pressure Against India’

Pakistan’s assistant coach Azhar Mahmood echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging that injuries played a role but also pointing to the immense pressure the team felt while facing India.

“We haven’t played well in this tournament despite being good in this format. Injuries did hurt us, but we also put a lot of pressure on ourselves, especially in the match against India,” Mahmood stated.

The clash against arch-rivals India was highly anticipated, but Pakistan’s performance failed to live up to expectations. Their batting collapsed under pressure, and their bowling lacked penetration, leading to a six-wicket defeat that sealed their fate in the tournament.

Pakistan’s Cricketing Future: What Lies Ahead?

With their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign ending in humiliation, Pakistan now shifts focus to upcoming international assignments. Rizwan emphasized the need to learn from their mistakes and prepare better for future tours.

“We are next going to New Zealand, and hopefully, we can perform better there. We have identified our mistakes and will work on them.”

However, questions remain regarding Pakistan’s leadership, team selection, and mental toughness in high-pressure ICC tournaments. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to conduct a post-mortem of the campaign, with possible changes in the coaching staff and squad.

Bangladesh Also Leaves Champions Trophy 2025 Winless

Pakistan wasn’t the only team to exit without a win. Bangladesh, too, endured a forgettable tournament, losing to India (by six wickets) and New Zealand (by five wickets) before their final game against Pakistan was washed out.

“I am very disappointed. We really wanted to play this match, but we can’t control the weather. The way we competed in our two matches was inspiring, and we will learn from our mistakes,” Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said.

Bangladesh’s struggles, particularly in the fast-bowling department, were evident. However, Shanto expressed confidence in the young crop of pacers like Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud, hoping they will improve with time.