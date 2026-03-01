Blame game in Pakistan camp after exit from T20 World Cup 2026 in Super 8 stage, Captain Salman Ali Agha says THIS

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign ended in heartbreak despite a five-run win over Sri Lanka, with net run rate pushing New Zealand into the semi-finals. Captain Salman Ali Agha delivered a blunt assessment after the exit, admitting Pakistan’s long-standing middle-order fragility cost them a place in the last four. Sahibzada Farhan’s century and Fakhar Zaman’s explosive knock powered Pakistan to 212, but the failure to restrict Sri Lanka exposed structural flaws that have troubled the side for years.

A win that felt like a defeat

Pakistan needed a dominant margin to overhaul New Zealand’s net run rate and qualify from Super Eights Group 2. Instead, Sri Lanka’s late surge ensured Pakistan fell short despite defending the total. At one stage, Farhan (100) and Fakhar Zaman (84) had Sri Lanka under severe pressure and Pakistan looked set for a 225-plus total. The innings lost momentum at the death, finishing at 212 for 8, a total that ultimately proved insufficient.

Salman Agha’s frank admission

“We couldn't bat well throughout the tournament. If Farhan had more support, it'd have been better. Middle order has been a problem for a few years now, we'll have to look at that,” Agha said at the post-match presentation.

He also acknowledged the finish with the bat cost Pakistan.

“Couldn't finish the way we wanted to. We batted well 18 overs, opposition did well in the other two. Even 160 would've been difficult to defend.”

Agha pointed to conditions and execution lapses.

“(It) was always challenging after losing the toss because of dew. Could've been a different story had we won the toss. Dew was a factor. We couldn't execute plans. Usman (Tariq) had an off-day, it can happen.”

Selection calls and batting concerns

Senior batters Babar Azam and Saim Ayub were left out of the Super Eights clash due to poor form, highlighting the team’s struggle to find a reliable batting combination. Pakistan’s reliance on top-order momentum has been evident throughout the tournament, with the middle order failing to accelerate or close innings effectively.

This weakness is not new. Pakistan have repeatedly faced finishing issues in ICC events, often losing momentum between overs 15 and 20. In modern T20 cricket, where finishing power determines totals above 200, that gap can prove decisive.

Match scenario: where qualification slipped away

Pakistan needed to restrict Sri Lanka to 147 or fewer to surpass New Zealand’s NRR. Sri Lanka, already out of contention, fought hard to finish at 207 for 6.

Dasun Shanaka nearly stole the match with a blistering 76* off 31 balls and needed six off the final two deliveries before Shaheen Afridi closed it out.

England had already secured qualification from the group after winning all three Super Eight matches.

Farhan’s century in vain

Player of the Match Sahibzada Farhan expressed mixed emotions after his hundred failed to take Pakistan through.

“(I) wanted to do well for the team, wanted Fakhar to ton up actually. The ton didn't work for the team, that's why I'm sad.”

His innings showcased the impact of Pakistan’s domestic structure in producing high-tempo batters capable of sustained acceleration.