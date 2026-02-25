Blame game in Pakistan cricket team camp after defeat against England in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal hopes took a major hit after a two-wicket defeat to England in the Super 8 clash at Pallekele, with captain Salman Agha admitting the team failed to finish strongly and must now depend on other results. Harry Brook’s match-winning century overturned Pakistan’s early bowling advantage, exposing batting inconsistency and leaving the team facing a must-win encounter against Sri Lanka. England chased down 165 with five balls to spare after Brook’s stunning 100 off 51 balls turned the match decisively.

Agha admits Pakistan failed to finish strongly

Reflecting on the defeat, captain Salman Agha acknowledged Pakistan lost control after a promising start. “It started well with the bat, but we couldn’t finish the way we wanted. At the end of the day, sometimes you have to give credit to the opposition. The way Harry Brook batted was outstanding - he completely took the game away from us.” Pakistan managed 164/9 but scored only 42 runs in the final five overs, allowing England to stay in the chase.

Pakistan now dependent on other results

The loss leaves Pakistan needing favorable outcomes elsewhere while preparing for their final Super 8 match. “We just have to wait and see how the other results go. We’ll be hoping they go our way, and then we know we’ll have to win against Sri Lanka.” Their semifinal chances now hinge on both victory and net run rate scenarios.

Brook’s brilliance neutralized Pakistan’s early control

Pakistan’s bowlers made early inroads, but Brook shifted the momentum. “It was a mixed surface, but I thought we bowled really well up front. Then Harry came in and played an outstanding innings. We threw everything at him, but he was simply too good for us today.” Brook countered swing, rotated strike intelligently, and punished loose deliveries across the ground.

Farhan’s consistency stands out amid batting struggles

While Pakistan’s middle order faltered again, Sahibzada Farhan continued his strong run. “He has batted really well in every single game of this World Cup and has been consistent for us over the last six or seven months. Unfortunately, the other batters haven’t performed the way we wanted.” Farhan’s 63 anchored the innings, but lack of finishing power proved costly.

Shaheen delivers but support lacking

Shaheen Afridi struck twice in the opening over and finished with four wickets. “He bowled really well. That’s what we expect from him - to strike up front. That’s what he’s famous for, and he delivered today.” Despite the early breakthroughs, Pakistan struggled to contain Brook during the middle overs.

Brook continues to haunt Pakistan

Agha acknowledged the England captain’s recurring impact against Pakistan. “It always seems to be him! Whenever we lose, it feels like he’s the one making the difference. But credit where it’s due - he batted brilliantly today. Hopefully, he saves some runs for the game against New Zealand.” Brook’s ability to accelerate against both pace and spin proved decisive.

Bowling to Brook remains a tactical challenge

Pakistan found it difficult to set fields and execute plans against Brook’s range. “Yes, especially when he’s in that kind of form. He plays all around the ground - 360 degrees - which makes it very challenging to set fields and execute plans.” England’s batters also rotated strike effectively. “They were smart. They didn’t attack too hard, they just rotated the strike well.”

Tariq’s breakthroughs and late hope

Usman Tariq provided key wickets, while Mohammad Nawaz nearly turned the match late. “Still, Tariq bowled really well and picked up two important wickets whenever we needed breakthroughs.” “When Mohammad Nawaz bowled that second-last over, I thought maybe something could happen. Cricket is a funny game - anything is possible. There’s always hope, and as a team, we’ll always keep believing.”