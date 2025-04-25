Blame Game In Rajasthan Royals Camp After 7th Defeat Of IPL 2025 Against RCB, Captain Riyan Parag Says THIS

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have found themselves embroiled in the aftermath of their crushing 11-run defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2025. Despite a strong performance with the ball, RR's batting faltered in crucial moments, leaving them to rue missed opportunities. Stand-in captain Riyan Parag took full responsibility for the defeat, acknowledging that his team’s failure to execute under pressure cost them the game.

Riyan Parag's Honest Assessment

In the post-match interview, Parag candidly admitted that RR had only themselves to blame for the loss. “We let it slip,” he said, reflecting on how the team, despite controlling the game for significant periods, couldn’t close it out. He praised the bowlers for keeping RCB to a manageable total of 205/5, especially considering the pitch was expected to favor batting. Parag also noted that chasing the target seemed achievable at the halfway mark, but their faltering performance against spin bowling in the middle overs was the turning point.

“We did really well with the ball. I thought it was a 210-220 wicket. We held them back really well,” Parag continued, highlighting the Royals' bowling effort that kept RCB from running away with the game. However, his frustration with the batting line-up was clear. "We didn’t show enough intent against the spinners and didn’t execute well," he remarked, stressing that the onus was on the players to play with more freedom and aggression, particularly in such a high-stakes tournament.

Key Moments That Defined The Match

After winning the toss, RR chose to bowl first, a decision that seemed justified as RCB initially struggled to build partnerships. A solid 61-run stand between Phil Salt and Virat Kohli provided a stable foundation, but it was the 95-run partnership between Kohli (70 off 42 balls) and Devdutt Padikkal (50 off 27 balls) that put RCB in the driver’s seat. Quick wickets followed, but timely cameos from Tim David (23* off 15 balls) and Jitesh Sharma (20* off 10 balls) propelled RCB to a competitive total of 205/5.

For RR, Sandeep Sharma (2/45) was the standout bowler, while Jofra Archer also impressed with 1/33 off four overs. Despite the strong bowling effort, RR’s batting let them down during the chase.

Royals' Run Chase: A Near Miss

In response, RR got off to a blistering start, thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s explosive 49 runs off 19 balls, including seven fours and three sixes. His partnership with Vaibhav Suryavanshi (16 off 10 balls) put RR in a commanding position early. However, despite contributions from Nitish Rana (28 off 22 balls), skipper Riyan Parag (22 off 10 balls), and Dhruv Jurel (47 off 34 balls), RR fell short of the target.

The crucial phase of the match came in the final two overs, with RR needing 18 runs to win and still having five wickets in hand. It was here that RCB's bowlers showed their mettle. Krunal Pandya (2/31) broke the crucial partnerships, dismissing both Parag and Rana. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood (4/33) and Yash Dayal (1/33) delivered under pressure in the death overs, securing a vital 11-run victory for RCB.

RCB’s Resilience and Hazlewood’s Match-Winning Spell

RCB's victory can be credited to a clinical bowling display, especially in the final stages. Josh Hazlewood was named the 'Player of the Match' for his exceptional four-wicket haul, which was instrumental in restricting RR’s chase. Hazlewood's ability to bowl in the death overs, with precision and composure, proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Royals’ Struggles and Parag's Leadership Challenges

For Rajasthan Royals, the defeat marks their seventh loss in IPL 2025, and their fifth consecutive defeat. With just two wins from nine matches, RR's hopes of making it to the playoffs are hanging by a thread. Parag, who has had to step up as captain in the absence of regular skipper Sanju Samson, is clearly feeling the pressure. Despite some solid individual performances, the team as a whole has failed to execute in key moments, a fact that Parag was quick to acknowledge.

“We speak a lot as a group, we try and be honest in our conversations. We have spoken about situations like this, and we just couldn’t execute it tonight,” Parag said after the match, underscoring the collective responsibility that lies within the team.