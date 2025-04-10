Blame Game In Rajasthan Royals' Camp After Defeat Against Gujarat Titans In IPL 2025, Captain Sanju Samson Says THIS

Another high-octane night in IPL 2025 turned into a nightmare for Rajasthan Royals (RR) as they suffered a crushing 58-run defeat to Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, sparking introspection within the RR camp and raising key questions about their approach in high-pressure chases. With a daunting target of 218 to chase, Rajasthan’s innings never quite hit top gear, folding for 159 in 19.2 overs, despite spirited knocks from Shimron Hetmyer (52 off 32) and skipper Sanju Samson (41 off 28). The defeat has thrown RR’s strategy under the scanner, especially their struggles while chasing, a theme that’s become all too familiar this season.

Gujarat Titans Set the Tone with Power-Packed Batting

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, Samson hoped early breakthroughs would keep the Titans in check. But Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, had other ideas. It was Sai Sudharsan who anchored the innings with a classy 82 off 53 balls, peppering the field with elegant boundaries and calculated aggression. Contributions from Jos Buttler (36 off 25)—facing his former franchise—and Shahrukh Khan (36 off 20) ensured GT posted a formidable 217/6. For RR, the bowling lacked consistency. Though Jofra Archer struck early to remove Gill and bowled a tidy spell (1/30), the rest of the attack veered off course. Tushar Deshpande (2/53) and Maheesh Theekshana (2/54) picked up wickets but leaked runs at critical junctures. Sandeep Sharma and Archer were the only ones who managed to contain the flow to some extent.

Samson Admits Tactical Errors Post Defeat

Post-match, Sanju Samson didn’t mince words while addressing the media. “We gave away 15-20 extra runs in the first innings. And then, when we needed to build momentum, we lost wickets. That’s where we lost the game,” he said. Samson, who showed glimpses of brilliance with the bat, admitted his own dismissal was the turning point. Alongside Riyan Parag, he stitched a 48-run stand, but once that partnership was broken, RR’s innings unraveled quickly. “We had the momentum when Hetmyer was hitting, but I lost my wicket at the wrong time. That shifted the game in their favour,” he confessed.

Prasidh Krishna, Rashid Khan Shine with the Ball

Gujarat’s bowlers came out with a clear plan and executed it to perfection. Prasidh Krishna was the wrecker-in-chief, scalping 3/24, combining pace with precise lines. The ever-reliable Rashid Khan (2/28) and Sai Kishore (2/31) provided the breakthroughs in the middle overs, choking the run flow and increasing the pressure on RR’s batters. With Kulwant Khejroliya, Arshad Khan, and Mohammed Siraj chipping in with a wicket each, the Titans displayed a well-rounded bowling performance that showcased depth and discipline.

RR's Chasing Woes: A Pattern Emerges

This loss adds to Rajasthan’s growing list of defeats while chasing in IPL 2025. Although their batting lineup looks strong on paper, the execution under scoreboard pressure has been questionable.

Samson acknowledged this concern:

“We want to be a side that can win both ways—setting targets and chasing. But we need to look at what’s going wrong when we’re chasing big totals.”