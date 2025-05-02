Blame Game In Rajasthan Royals Camp After Huge Defeat Against Mumbai Indians In IPL 2025, Captain Riyan Parag Says THIS

The Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2025 campaign continued to unravel as they suffered a crushing 100-run defeat at the hands of a red-hot Mumbai Indians unit, who registered their sixth straight win to solidify their playoff push. The contest, played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, laid bare RR's crumbling middle order and mounting internal pressure, as captain Riyan Parag publicly called for accountability after the loss.

Mumbai Indians Flex Their Muscles with Bat and Ball

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Mumbai Indians (MI) produced a clinical batting performance, posting a mammoth 217/2 on the board. The opening duo of Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma gave MI a flying start, forging a 116-run partnership that set the tone for the innings. Rickelton scored a fluent 61 off 38 balls with seven boundaries and three sixes, while Rohit followed with 53 off 36, including nine fours.

Despite the double breakthroughs by Maheesh Theekshana and Riyan Parag, the RR bowlers failed to maintain any control. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya capitalized, closing the innings with an unbeaten 94-run stand off just 47 deliveries. Both batters ended on 48 not out off 23 balls, accelerating with clinical precision. Suryakumar sealed the innings with a towering six that epitomized MI's dominance.

Rajasthan Royals Collapse Under Pressure Yet Again

In response, RR's chase never left the ground. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi were dismissed cheaply, with Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar striking early. The middle-order fragility was again exposed, with Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, and Dhruv Jurel all failing to anchor the innings.

MI’s bowling unit delivered a masterclass in discipline and aggression. Karn Sharma (3/17) and Trent Boult (3/28) shared the spoils, while Jasprit Bumrah removed two key wickets in a lethal over that saw the dismissals of Parag and Hetmyer in consecutive deliveries. MI skipper Hardik Pandya and Chahar chipped in with a wicket apiece, ensuring RR were bundled out for 117 in 14.3 overs.

Riyan Parag’s Candid Admission: “Middle Order Needs to Step Up”

Post-match, Riyan Parag did not mince words. “You’ve got to give credit to MI for the way they batted,” he said. “We’ve been getting good starts. But it’s up to the middle order—myself, Dhruv (Jurel)—to step up. We’ve made small errors that keep adding up.”

This statement marks a significant shift in the Royals’ tone, from optimism to frustration. With this being RR’s eighth loss of the season, internal scrutiny is intensifying, especially with the playoffs slipping out of reach.

Turning Point: Bumrah’s Double Blow in the Fifth Over

Arguably the moment that turned the match beyond recovery was Bumrah’s fifth over, where he dismissed both Parag and Hetmyer. The double strike left RR reeling at 42/5 and effectively sealed the outcome.

MI’s aggression, depth, and execution stood in stark contrast to RR’s confusion and inconsistency. The hosts' inability to build partnerships, coupled with poor shot selection, further added to their woes.

Playoff Picture: Mumbai Indians Rising, Rajasthan Royals Falling

With six consecutive wins, Mumbai Indians are peaking at the right time. Their top-order firepower, mid-innings stability, and death-over ruthlessness are making them one of the most feared sides heading into the business end of IPL 2025.

For Rajasthan Royals, however, the loss deepens an already troubling season. With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, urgent solutions are needed—especially within a faltering middle order.