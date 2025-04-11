Blame Game In RCB Camp After Defeat Against Delhi Capitals In IPL 2025, Captain Rajat Patidar Says THIS

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) find themselves at the center of yet another post-match inquisition after suffering a six-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 24 of the IPL 2025. RCB skipper Rajat Patidar didn’t mince words during the post-match presentation, candidly admitting, “We didn’t bat well,” as his side slumped from a promising 80/1 to a shaky 90/4 — a collapse that ultimately defined the game.

RCB’s Middle-Order Collapse Turns the Tide

Coming into the match, RCB had high hopes on what looked like a decent batting wicket at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The openers laid a solid foundation, but things unraveled quickly. Within a matter of deliveries, the Bangalore-based side found themselves struggling against a disciplined spin attack from DC. Kuldeep Yadav and uncapped sensation Vipraj Nigam weaved a web around the middle order, picking up crucial wickets and choking the flow of runs.

Despite a late flourish from Tim David, who struck the ball cleanly to lift RCB to 163/7, it was clear that the total was well below par on a batting-friendly surface.

KL Rahul Leads the Chase with a Masterclass

Delhi Capitals' chase was spearheaded by their wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul, who delivered a knock of sheer class — an unbeaten 93 off just 53 balls. Rahul was in sublime touch, showcasing elegant strokes and perfect game awareness. He paced the innings beautifully, rotating strike early before accelerating in the later stages, ensuring there were no hiccups in the chase.

This was Rahul’s second fifty-plus score this season and arguably his finest performance yet in IPL 2025, reaffirming his value as DC’s batting linchpin. His authoritative presence at the crease silenced the Bengaluru crowd and sent a strong statement across the league.

Axar Patel’s Leadership Shines Through

While KL Rahul's batting stole the limelight, Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel’s tactical brilliance cannot be overlooked. From trusting young spinner Vipraj Nigam in a pressure situation to utilizing Kuldeep Yadav at just the right moment, Axar's captaincy was sharp and proactive. His field placements were aggressive, and his calm demeanor translated onto the team’s performance.

Under his leadership, DC have now registered four wins and seem to be peaking at the right time. With the playoffs on the horizon, their momentum could prove vital in the second half of the tournament.

Patidar Reflects: “Collapse Was Unacceptable”

RCB captain Rajat Patidar acknowledged that the team’s approach with the bat was flawed. “We thought it was a good batting wicket. The intent was there, but going from 80 for 1 to 90 for 4 is simply not acceptable,” he said. While Patidar praised Tim David's late charge and the bowlers’ effort in the powerplay, he emphasized that a strong batting performance was non-negotiable, especially at home.

RCB have now lost back-to-back games at the Chinnaswamy — a ground once considered their fortress. The team’s away form hasn’t been great either, and unless the top order clicks consistently, their playoff hopes could quickly fade.

