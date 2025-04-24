Blame Game In SRH Camp After 6th Defeat In IPL 2025 Against MI, Captain Pat Cummins Says THIS

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium witnessed another Sunrisers Hyderabad implosion on Wednesday night as Mumbai Indians handed Pat Cummins’ men a decisive seven‑wicket defeat. The loss—SRH’s sixth in eight matches—leaves the 2016 champions languishing in ninth place on the IPL 2025 points table and searching for answers to recurring top‑order failures.

Power‑Play Paralysis: 35/5 and the Match Was Gone

If T20 fortunes pivot on the first six overs, SRH’s power‑play was catastrophic. MI’s left‑arm spearhead Trent Boult (4/26) exploited early swing, castling Travis Head with an inswinging beauty and trapping Rahul Tripathi plumb in front. By the eighth over the scoreboard read a grim 35/5, evoking memories of SRH’s earlier 133‑run meltdown against RCB. Cummins later admitted, “After a couple of wickets you’ve got to steady the ship—we just couldn’t.” The skipper’s candour underscores a broader structural issue: Hyderabad’s middle order is being exposed far too early, far too often.

Klaasen‑Manohar Counter‑Punch: Grit Amid the Gloom

Enter Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar, the lone bright sparks in Hyderabad’s sputtering campaign. Their 99‑run rescue act not only hauled SRH to a semi‑respectable 143/8 but also showcased a template for batting on a tacky Hyderabad surface: rotate, recalibrate, and then unleash. Klaasen’s 71 off 44—a knock laced with nine boundaries and two towering sixes—reinforced his reputation as one of the best spin‑bashers in world T20s. Manohar’s 43 (37) provided the ballast, proving Hyderabad possess middle‑order firepower if given a platform.

Rohit Rolls Back the Years, SKY Soars

Chasing 144, Rohit Sharma was in vintage form, stroking a silken 70 off 46 to notch his second successive half‑century. His 64‑run stand with newcomer Will Jacks neutralised any faint hopes of an SRH revival. When Boult is starring with the ball and Rohit is dominating with the bat, MI morph into the juggernaut that has claimed five IPL titles. Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 40 off just 19 balls—featuring that audacious wrist‑flick over square leg—sealed victory with 26 deliveries to spare.

Tactical Takeaways: Where SRH Are Faltering

Top‑Order Turmoil – SRH’s average power‑play score this season is a league‑low 37/3, a statistic screaming for personnel or positional changes. Promoting Klaasen or the in‑form Nitish Reddy could blunt the new‑ball threat.

Spin Conundrum – Hyderabad’s spinners have taken just nine wickets at 35.6 this season. On slow turning pitches, Cummins might consider unleashing leg‑spinner Mayank Markande earlier to create middle‑overs pressure.

Death‑Over Discipline – While Klaasen‑Manohar revived the innings, SRH still mustered only 36 runs in the final four overs, a phase where elite sides consistently top 50. Better strike rotation and intent are non‑negotiable.

Cummins’ Candour: ‘Assess Fast, Adapt Faster’

Cummins drew parallels with SRH’s record‑breaking 287/3 against KKR earlier this month, noting the “huge difference” between that batting paradise and Wednesday’s tackier deck. “That’s T20—you never know,” he mused, but the Australian’s measured optimism masks urgent realities. With four of their next five games on the road, SRH’s playoff hopes hinge on rapid recalibration—starting with Saturday’s clash at Chepauk where spin will again dictate terms.

MI Momentum: Playoff Charge in Full Swing

For Mumbai, the win stacks a fourth consecutive victory, lifting them to third place on net run rate. Boult’s ability to strike inside the power‑play and Jasprit Bumrah’s chokehold at the death give Hardik Pandya enviable bowling versatility. Add a firing top three of Rohit, Jacks, and SKY, and MI suddenly look every inch the title contenders their fanbase expects.