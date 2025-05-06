Blame Game In SRH Camp After Being Knocked Ou Of IPL 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad Coach Daniel Vettori Says THIS

In a dramatic turn of events, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were knocked out of the IPL 2025 playoff race after their must-win clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) was washed out at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. While SRH fans are left frustrated, head coach Daniel Vettori has attributed the team's underwhelming campaign to unexpected home conditions and a lack of consistent execution.

From Trailblazers to Tailenders: What Went Wrong for SRH in IPL 2025?

After lighting up IPL 2024 with a fearless batting approach led by Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, SRH seemed poised to be title contenders this year. However, the reality turned grim — with just three wins in 11 matches, they find themselves languishing at eighth place in the standings. The washout against DC sealed their fate, ending their playoff hopes in a rain-ruined game they were well on course to win. Speaking after the match, Daniel Vettori didn't mince words:

"The conditions weren't as we expected. These surfaces have been tricky and not easy for batters. All we’ve talked about this season is assessing conditions, but it’s been challenging to read the pitches."

Home Disadvantage: Hyderabad’s Surfaces No Longer a Batting Paradise

Hyderabad has hosted six games so far in IPL 2025, but the venue’s reputation as a high-scoring ground took a hit. Only four out of 11 innings at the venue breached the 200-run mark this season — a significant drop from seven out of 12 innings last year. Vettori highlighted how the pitches this year leaned heavily towards pace-friendly conditions, especially during the powerplay: "Two pitches were 250-plus, but the rest were tough for batters. The new ball stuck in the surface, didn’t come on, and the best new-ball bowlers in the world exploited it." This shift in pitch behavior left SRH’s attacking game plan toothless, as their top-order struggled to adapt.

Pat Cummins Shines Amid Gloom, Shami's Season Fizzles

In the rain-marred contest against DC, SRH bowlers dominated early, reducing the Capitals to 29/5. Pat Cummins, who took the new ball in the absence of Mohammed Shami, delivered a stellar performance with figures of 3/19. Vettori defended the decision to drop Shami:

“Shami’s been working hard, but based on the conditions, this was the best team makeup. Cummins showed why he’s such a great bowler with the new ball.” Shami’s numbers this season reflect a harsh reality — six wickets in nine games at an average of 56.16 and an economy of 11.23. In contrast, Cummins’ consistent run — 13 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 27.92 — was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing campaign.

Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma Offer Late Resistance for DC

Though DC were reeling, late fireworks from Tristan Stubbs (41* off 36) and Ashutosh Sharma (41 off 26) lifted them to 133/7. But before SRH could mount a chase, the heavens opened, forcing the game into a no-result and pushing SRH out of playoff contention.

The Bigger Picture: A Season of Missed Opportunities

Reflecting on the season, Vettori admitted: “We just haven’t been able to string complete performances together. This match was shaping up to be one, so it’s especially frustrating.” While SRH had the talent and the leadership of World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins, the campaign was riddled with poor adaptability, underperforming stars, and untimely weather interruptions. As DC now sit at fifth with 13 points, still in playoff contention, SRH’s exit prompts a deeper look into their strategic direction. Will they revamp their philosophy or stick with the aggressive template that worked in 2024?