Blame Game In SRH Camp After Defeat Against GT In IPL 2025, Captain Pat Cummins Says THIS After 4th Consecutive Defeat

In what’s quickly turning into a nightmare IPL 2025 season for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the Pat Cummins-led side slumped to their fourth consecutive loss, this time at the hands of a ruthless Gujarat Titans (GT) unit. The seven-wicket hammering at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has not only raised questions over SRH's tactics but also ignited a flurry of behind-the-scenes blame game chatter. With only one win from five matches, SRH now sit at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table, a sharp contrast to the early promise they showed in their opening high-scoring win over Rajasthan Royals.

GT’s Clinical Chase Led by Gill, Sundar and Rutherford

Despite a shaky start in their chase of 153, Gujarat Titans flexed their batting depth in style. Losing Wriddhiman Saha and Kane Williamson early for just 16 runs could have tilted the balance, but Shubman Gill’s commanding 61 off 43 balls, laced with nine boundaries, kept the scoreboard ticking. Gill found an unexpected but powerful ally in Washington Sundar, whose 49 off 29 balls was as authoritative as it was audacious. The duo’s 90-run partnership dismantled SRH’s bowling momentum and shifted the match entirely in GT’s favour. Sherfane Rutherford then added the final flourish with a stunning 35 off just 16 balls, including six fours and a six, to wrap up the chase with 20 balls to spare. The Titans now leapfrog into second place on the table, with three wins from four games.

Mohammed Siraj’s Redemption Arc: Player of the Match

While the batters stole the headlines, Mohammed Siraj's sensational four-wicket haul was the bedrock of GT’s dominant display. The fiery pacer exploited the conditions with impeccable line and length, dismantling SRH’s top and middle order with figures of 4/27. Siraj's Player of the Match performance was a clear reminder of his potency, especially on surfaces offering a hint of seam movement. His dismissal of Heinrich Klaasen, just as SRH were regaining momentum, was a match-defining moment.

SRH’s Batting Woes Persist Despite Late Fightback

Put into bat first, SRH once again found themselves in early trouble. Travis Head (8), Abhishek Sharma (18), and Ishan Kishan (17) failed to convert starts, leaving the home side at 50/3 within the first 8 overs. A steady 50-run stand between Nitish Kumar Reddy (31 off 34) and Klaasen (27 off 19) provided brief respite, before captain Pat Cummins attempted a late blitz with an unbeaten 22 off just 9 balls. But 152/8 was always going to be below par on a surface offering little spin and a touch of dew in the second innings.

Captain Pat Cummins Reacts: “Their Pace Was Tough to Face”

Speaking after the match, Pat Cummins acknowledged the quality of the opposition while subtly hinting at his team’s internal struggles. “It was a bit skinny total. A few early wickets and you're in the game. The Hyderabad wicket was a bit tough, and it didn’t spin much. Their pace bowling was tough to play against today,” said Cummins. While the statement may sound diplomatic on the surface, insiders suggest tensions are mounting within the SRH camp regarding team combinations and the repeated failure of the top order.

What’s Next for SRH? Must-Win Territory Approaches

With the halfway mark of the league fast approaching, SRH must turn things around—and fast. Their next match could very well be make-or-break for their playoff hopes. The form of senior players, tactical rigidity, and uninspiring fielding efforts have all come under scrutiny. The team management is reportedly considering changes, including rotating out-of-form batters and tweaking the bowling lineup.