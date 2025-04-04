Blame Game In SRH Camp After Defeat Against KKR In IPL 2025, Captain Pat Cummins Says THIS

Under the glowing Eden Gardens lights, Kolkata Knight Riders delivered a crushing 80-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025. But it was Pat Cummins’ candid post-match remarks that stole the headlines. In what has now sparked major buzz across the cricketing world, SRH captain Pat Cummins openly criticized his team’s batting and fielding after their third consecutive loss, stating: “It was mainly our fielding; overall, bowling wasn’t bad. We should have taken a few catches and stopped them a bit earlier.”

Cummins’ Candid Take: “We Left Too Many in the Field”

Cummins’ words weren’t just off-the-cuff frustration — they carried weight. In the aftermath of a performance riddled with misfields, dropped catches, and poor shot selection, Cummins’ blunt assessment felt less like blame and more like a reality check.

“It wasn’t a great time. I think this was gettable — a pretty good wicket. We left too many in the field and then fell well short in the end,” the Australian quick added during the post-match presentation, signaling disappointment in both execution and intent.

His emphasis on missed chances in the field aligns with what viewers witnessed: an SRH side that looked out of rhythm and out of confidence, especially after a strong start that saw KKR at 16/2 in the early stages.

"We Need to Be Realistic": Pat Cummins Calls for Tactical Reassessment

Cummins didn’t just stop at fielding concerns — he also took aim at SRH’s approach with the bat, highlighting a growing need to reevaluate their in-game strategies.

“Three games in a row it hasn’t come off for us. We need to maybe look back at whether we could have chosen better options. Our batters are best when they take the game on — but looking back, maybe we could have taken different options.”

It’s a revealing admission. Cummins, a seasoned leader with global experience, is signaling that SRH’s current game plan might be flawed, especially in pressure situations. His call for realism is timely, with SRH now languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table.

No Zampa, No Impact: Bowling Decisions Also Under the Scanner

Questions were also raised about the exclusion of leg-spinner Adam Zampa — a move many found puzzling given the importance of variation on Kolkata’s surface. Defending the decision, Cummins explained:

“We only bowled three overs of spin — the ball wasn’t gripping for us too. So we opted to go without him.”

While his explanation seemed tactical, critics argue that Zampa’s control and ability to break partnerships could’ve made a difference, especially during KKR’s explosive middle overs powered by Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh.

A Leader Under Pressure, But Not Panicking Yet

Despite the heavy defeat and growing pressure, Cummins maintained a composed tone, choosing not to dwell too long on the result. His eyes are firmly on the road ahead.

“I will probably address it on whether we could have used different options, but I don’t want to dwell too much on it. We go back to a venue we know so well now.”

It’s clear that Cummins, while frustrated, is staying focused. But the question remains: Can he inspire a turnaround before it’s too late for SRH in IPL 2025?

Key Takeaways: Cummins’ Statement Sparks Dressing Room Reckoning

Pat Cummins blames SRH’s poor fielding and timid batting for the KKR defeat

The skipper’s honest remarks suggest growing unrest within the SRH camp

Calls for introspection and tactical shifts could lead to changes in the playing XI

SRH now sit at the bottom of the IPL 2025 table with just one win in four matches

As the tournament heats up, Cummins' leadership and words will be under intense scrutiny. For a team desperate to bounce back, it’s now or never.