Blame Game In SRH Camp, Pat Cummins Says THIS After 5th Defeat In IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) kept their playoff hopes flickering with a clinical four-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday in the IPL 2025. While MI climbed to seventh with their third win of the season, SRH slumped to ninth, nursing their fifth defeat in a campaign that's veering off-course. In a game where momentum swung back and forth, it was MI’s composed chase and timely partnerships that stood out. Chasing a modest 163, the five-time champions got home with 11 balls to spare, showcasing both power and poise in their run-chase.

SRH’s Batting Falters on Sticky Mumbai Surface

Opting to bat first after losing the toss, SRH’s innings never really hit top gear. Though Abhishek Sharma (40 off 28) and Travis Head (28 off 29) gave a steady start with a 59-run stand, the middle overs saw a slowdown. Despite a handy knock from Heinrich Klaasen (37 off 28), Hyderabad failed to press the accelerator when it mattered.

The turning point came post the 12th over, as Mumbai’s bowlers—Will Jacks (2/14) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/21)—tightened the noose. With cutters gripping the surface and pace-off proving effective, SRH limped to 162/5—below-par on a surface known for high-scoring thrillers.

Cummins Admits Shortfall, Praises Bowling Effort

Post-match, SRH skipper Pat Cummins was candid about the team's shortcomings.

“Wasn’t the easiest of wickets,” Cummins admitted. “160 was a few short. Cutters were gripping, and they shut down our scoring zones well.”

The Australian pacer, who led from the front with 3/26, was quick to credit his bowlers for stretching the contest deep.

“We had our plans in place—death options like Eshan (Malinga), Harshal (Patel), and myself. Just needed a breakthrough or two more,” he reflected.

However, Cummins didn’t shy away from pointing fingers at the underwhelming batting display, subtly hinting at the need for more application from his top and middle order.

MI’s Chase: Power, Partnerships, and Precision

Mumbai Indians were never under pressure in the chase, thanks to a fiery start by Rohit Sharma (26 off 16) and Ryan Rickelton (31 off 23), who added 69 runs in the powerplay phase. Though SRH briefly clawed back, the game turned again with a vital 52-run partnership between Will Jacks (36 off 26) and Suryakumar Yadav (26 off 15).

Their aggressive intent, especially against SRH’s spinners, broke the back of the chase. Even when a late wobble threatened, Tilak Varma’s calm 21 off 17* ensured MI crossed the line without further drama.

SRH’s Road to Playoffs Now Steep

With five losses in seven games, SRH's margin for error has evaporated. Despite strong individual showings—Cummins' 3/26, Malinga’s 2/36—their inability to click as a unit is costing them dearly.

“We’ve got to play well away from home to make the finals. It hasn’t clicked yet,” Cummins stated, underlining a growing concern for the franchise.

Key Takeaways: What This Means for Both Teams

Mumbai Indians’ Batting Finds Rhythm: Timely returns to form for Rohit, SKY, and Jacks bode well ahead of crunch games.

SRH’s Inconsistency Continues: Barring Cummins and Abhishek, the rest haven’t fired in tandem—batting remains the Achilles heel.

Playoff Picture Shifts: MI move up to seventh, still in the hunt. SRH slide further, with pressure mounting on Cummins’ leadership.